HBCU cheer squad goes viral again with football skit

The WSSU Powerhouse Cheerleaders — the most consistently viral HBCU cheer squad in America — have done it again. At Winston-Salem State University’s Sept. 20 football game against Virginia State, the iconic squad unveiled a creative skit that instantly caught fire on social media. In the routine, cheerleader Sydeny Sharpe of Winston-Salem weaved her way through mock defenders made up of her teammates before scoring a “touchdown” — all while being lifted into the air. The video has since gone viral, showcasing once more why the WSSU Powerhouse is one of the arguably the most recognizable cheer squad in all of HBCU culture.

From the Sideline to the Spotlight

The skit featured a unique twist: Sharpe, who usually serves as a base (lifting teammates), went airborne for the first time in her cheer career. For coach NeShelia Washington, a 2001 WSSU graduate and former cheerleader herself, the decision was intentional.



“I utilized Sydney, my co-dance captain. Which is so funny because she is a base. She does not go in the air,” Washington explained. “Her father is a head football coach at Parkland High School and her brother played football at Fayetteville State. She comes from a football household, so I thought, if we do this, we’ve got to do it right. And she nailed it.”



The crowd roared as Sharpe scored her mock touchdown. Washington noted that the idea wasn’t brand-new in the cheer world but had rarely been seen at the college level.



“We didn’t invent it,” she admitted, “but we put our own Powerhouse spin on it.”

Building a Viral Legacy

Since taking over the WSSU program in 2021, Washington has led the Powerhouse squad through a string of viral moments. The squad has been known for decades due to its distinctive “stomp-and-shake” style but in recent years WSSU’s cheerleaders have consistently transcended the sidelines to become cultural trendsetters.



The WSSU Powerhouse made waves in 2001 with a team full of natural hair that inspired national conversations and hasn’t stopped since.



The squad has even appeared in a Ciara music video, further proving their influence reaches well beyond CIAA football Saturdays. For Washington, it’s about more than stunts and dances — it’s about building a program that embodies the well-rounded spirit of an HBCU institution.

“Our goal is to make sure we’re not just great dancers or great cheerleaders,” Washington said. “We have to be well-rounded — cheering, dancing, stunting, tumbling. We want to show that this HBCU can do everything at the highest level.”

WSSU cheerleaders celebrate a successful cheer skit. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

HBCU Innovation and WSSU Spirit

The skit came together quickly, with Sharpe practicing in the air just two times before debuting in front of thousands of fans. Washington said that while some routines come from trial and error, the key is always collaboration.

“People think it’s a secret sauce, but little do they know, half the time it’s just me, the coaching staff, and my leaders on the team throwing the confetti and praying it lands nicely,” she said with a laugh. “This one landed nicely, so we’ll take it.”



The Powerhouse doesn’t plan to slow down. This season, they’re adding interactive elements like a new dice game with Mr. and Mrs. WSSU to keep fans engaged and the game-day atmosphere electric.

The Challenge of Staying Viral

Washington admits that the team’s biggest challenge is keeping up with their own success.



“That’s what makes it hard,” she told HBCU Gameday’s Steven J. Gaither. “We have to keep topping ourselves. But we’re up for the challenge.”

For the WSSU Powerhouse, every sideline is a stage, every game a new opportunity, and every viral moment a reminder that cheerleading at an HBCU can inspire, entertain, and set the standard nationwide.