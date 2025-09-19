Nike Pays Tribute to HBCUs with Air Max ’95 Release

Nike is once again shining a spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with its latest Yardrunners project. This time, the Swoosh pulls up with a bold collection of Air Max ’95s dedicated to four iconic HBCU institutions.

A Yardrunners Tradition Expands

Since 2020, Nike has shown love to HBCUs through the Yardrunners program, which was created to celebrate the legacies of HBCU institutions and the people they serve with footwear designed by alumni. On its fifth anniversary, the program is marking the occasion with what sneakernews.com calls its “most ambitious release yet:” a full lineup of four Air Max ’95s, each paying tribute to a different HBCU.

For Holiday 2025, the Yardrunners Air Max ’95 pack highlights Spelman College, Morehouse College, Florida A&M University, and Norfolk State University. Each design pulls from school history, color palettes, and mascots—turning sneakers into wearable symbols of HBCU pride.

Earlier HBCU Releases by Nike

This new drop follows several high-profile collaborations. For example, Clark Atlanta University received its own Nike Dunk colorway in 2022. Howard University later showcased a Jordan Brand Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive, complete with custom “HU” lace dubraes and school crest.

In addition, the Yardrunners 3.0 collection featured Dunk colorways and apparel timed with HBCU homecomings. The Terminator High HBCU Pack arrived in 2023, while Virginia Union University debuted an Air Force 1 release in 2024.

Details Behind the Drop

– Morehouse pairs tiger-inspired red and black stripes with bold accents.

– FAMU takes on green reptilian textures, a clear nod to the Rattler.

– Spelman celebrates the jaguar with spotted dark and light blue suede.

– Norfolk State opts for understated yellow hairy suede, representing Mr. Spartan.

Every sneaker comes dressed with school letter logos and founding years on the tongues, custom insoles with full school names, and even graphic treatments on the visible Air cushioning that mirror each pair’s overlay patterns—with Norfolk State being the lone exception. These extra design elements push the drop into collectors’ territory, blending heritage with modern sneaker aesthetics.

When and Where to Cop

The Yardrunners Air Max ’95 pack will be available during the Holiday 2025 season through Nike.com and select retailers. The retail price will be $190 per pair.