HBCU Football: DeSean Jackson Extends Win Streak

DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets are now 3–1, their best HBCU start since 2007, after a 39–10 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) that showcased not just rushing dominance but improved discipline.

Ground Game Defines the Identity

For the fourth straight week, Delaware State leaned on the run. The Hornets rumbled for 299 yards on 53 carries, overwhelming Saint Francis up front.

James Jones led the charge with a 90-yard touchdown sprint in the second quarter, finishing with 111 yards on just seven attempts. Marquis Gillis added 70 yards, while quarterback Kaiden Bennett chipped in 47 yards and capped the night with a one-yard touchdown.

It’s no fluke. Delaware State entered the weekend leading the entire FCS in rushing offense, and Saturday’s effort reinforced that reputation.

Defense Forces Key Mistakes

While the ground game wore down the Red Flash, the defense took over late. Christian Garrett and Lonnell McCall II both grabbed interceptions, and Cameron Wright recovered a fumble that led directly to a James Jones touchdown. Saint Francis finished 0-for-8 on third downs and was limited to just 59 rushing yards.

Discipline Shows Growth Under DeSean Jackson

The biggest change may have come in the details. After committing 16 penalties in each of their last two games, the Hornets were flagged only five times for 44 yards against Saint Francis. That improvement didn’t happen by accident.

“I challenged them guys with discipline, man. And I think today they came out and showed the discipline,” DeSean Jackson said.

He Continued, “We’re trying to hone in on the little things. Because when we don’t handle the little things, the big things won’t take care of themselves.

Saint Francis, meanwhile, hurt itself with 11 penalties for 82 yards, derailing multiple scoring chances.

A Historic HBCU Start

At 3–1, Delaware State has its best opening month since 2007, the year the Hornets won the MEAC title and reached the FCS playoffs. Saturday’s victory also gave the Hornets their longest winning streak in over a decade, now three games, and their first back-to-back wins since 2022. Jackson acknowledged the importance of learning to win away from home.



“We came on the road, you know, one and one on the road now. I stressed out about my team, because, you know, we got to get comfortable on the road. We got to be a road warrior,” he said.

Why It Matters in the HBCU Landscape

DeSean Jackson’s Hornets aren’t just running past opponents — they’re running into relevance. By fixing penalties, maximizing their rushing attack, and closing games with discipline, Delaware State has emerged as one of the most intriguing stories in HBCU football.