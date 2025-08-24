NFL Stadium Set to Host HBCU Classic, Introduce Band VERZUZ

The reports are now a reality. What was first reported last week has been officially confirmed: Bethune-Cookman and Southern will clash in the 2025 Tampa Bay Football Classic at Raymond James Stadium—bringing HBCU football to the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A Neutral-Site HBCU Showdown

The October 11 showdown will spotlight a matchup from one of the most historic HBCU conferences on one of football’s biggest stages. Kickoff is locked for 4 p.m. Eastern, with tickets going on sale Tuesday, Sept. 2, via tampabayfootballclassic.com and Ticketmaster.

In the spirit of most HBCU football Classics, the Tampa Bay Football Classic is packaged as more than a game—it’s an all-day celebration. Every ticket purchased includes access to pre- and post-game events, a VIP day-party atmosphere, and entrance to the main event inside Raymond James Stadium.

Bands, Culture, and a New Twist

Of course, no HBCU Classic is complete without the bands, and Tampa will deliver in a big way. The Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats are locked in, while the Southern University Human Jukebox is tentatively set to make the trip as well. Fans can expect halftime to feel like a headliner concert rather than just a break in the action.

And then there’s the new wrinkle: Band VERZUZ Band. Inspired by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who created the Verzuz series, this marching band battle will flip the script. Instead of artists trading hits, powerhouse bands will go head-to-head in eight rounds of “super heavyweight” action, streamed worldwide.

Michael E. David, founder of the Tampa Bay Football Classic and the Original Battle of the Bands—which famously inspired the movie Drumline—called the event “a one-of-a-kind atmosphere” that will resonate far beyond Tampa.

“We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band. Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band.”

Economic and Cultural Impact

The Classic isn’t just about football and music—it’s about community. Andre “Lucky” White, the event’s executive director, said the game will “bring our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of the Tampa Bay Area and its HBCU culture.”

Early estimates suggest the game could generate $10 million to $30 million for the local economy. For the Moses White Foundation, a co-sponsor of the event, that economic lift goes hand-in-hand with its mission of education, revitalization, and empowerment for underserved communities in Tampa.

The Bigger Picture

For HBCU football, landing another NFL venue is part of a growing trend. From the recently cemented Georgia Classic in Atlanta to this new Classic in Tampa, HBCU matchups, specifically in the SWAC, are carving out spaces in the same stadiums that host the NFL’s biggest games. It’s a clear sign of rising demand for HBCU sports, culture, and entertainment. From both fans and from major cities eager to showcase them.

Bethune-Cookman and Southern will bring the SWAC smoke. The bands will bring the show. Tampa will bring the stage. On Oct. 11, the Tampa Bay Football Classic won’t be just another date on the schedule.