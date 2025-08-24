HBCU Athletics Program Executing $125 Million Gameplan

Delaware State University (DSU) is mapping out an ambitious $125 million transformation of its athletic program. The effort is designed to elevate the institution into the upper echelon of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The plan, first reported by Katie Tabeling in the Delaware Business Times on Aug. 20, underscores a sweeping vision set by DSU President Tony Allen and Athletic Director Tony Tucker. Over the past nine months, Allen has quietly outlined a strategy to match rising enrollment and institutional growth with a parallel surge in athletic prominence.

A New Blueprint for HBCU Athletics

Delaware State University, a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) member and one of only 23 NCAA Division I HBCUs, has struggled to find consistency on the football field. Despite spending $16.2 million on its football program in 2023—the most in its conference—the Hornets have suffered 22 losses over the last two seasons.

That has not deterred Allen or Tucker. Their plan includes a new field house with turf, upgrades to the football stadium, and a multi-purpose arena that would also serve as a convocation center. Allen told Delaware legislators this spring that such investments were essential to sustain DSU’s rapid expansion. Its enrollment has climbed 25% and the campus footprint has grown 41% in the past five fiscal years.

“Our future growth is clear and compelling,” Allen said during an April hearing. “World-class facilities in the center of Delaware would attract talent not only from within the state, but across the region.”

Fundraising and Coaching Star Power

To bring this vision to life, Tucker made a key hire: Temesghen Starr, DSU Athletics’ first dedicated fundraiser. “I’ve always looked at DSU as a hidden gem,” Tucker said. “The question was how to realize that potential. It starts small and builds into bigger things.”

Equally crucial is the coaching talent now on board. After a fortuitous introduction, Tucker persuaded former Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson—who retired from the NFL in 2023—to take over as DSU’s football coach. Jackson’s reputation and network have already drawn recruits from Maryland, Michigan, and Sacramento State, filling out a roster that Tucker says has created “very good problems,” such as running out of parking spots for athletes.

“He checked off a lot of boxes,” Tucker said. “The knowledge of the game, the personality, and the ability to bring attention and resources to the university.”

Building National Attention

The attention is extending beyond recruiting. DSU has lined up ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith for a live campus broadcast this season, and it is marketing high-profile matchups, including a contest against Norfolk State led by former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.

Tucker insists the goal is not merely to rise within the MEAC but to position Delaware State as a national contender. “We’re not looking to be just great within the MEAC,” he said. “We’re looking to be great nationally, and we have big aspirations. We’ve got the right pieces in place—now it’s about execution.”

For Delaware State, execution means turning a $125 million blueprint into reality—a bet that cutting-edge facilities, star coaches, and strategic fundraising can vault an HBCU athletics program into a new era of competitiveness and visibility.