Details Emerge for HBCU Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

After an initial announcement in June and recent confusion over ticket accessibility, details have emerged for the 2025 HBCU football contest between the Florida A&M (FAMU) Rattlers and the Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) Delta Devils. According to its organizers, the game is still slated for Oct. 4 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A press release obtained by HBCU Gameday lists the game’s sponsors as Georgia Football Classic LLC, 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, and Discover DeKalb. The partnership has also secured the rights to the home game initially slated for Ita Bena, MS.

The release gives a synopsis of the event and its ancillary activities.

“A historic college football rivalry between the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils Football Team and the Florida A&M University Rattlers Football Team,” the release stated. “The Georgia Football Classic is a neutral-site showdown between HBCU rivals and will kick off at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 4. “

Tickets for the 2025 Georgia Football Classic will be available on September 2 at georgiafootballclassic.com and ticketmaster.com. Every ticket purchased includes access to pre- and post-game events. Including entrance into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the football game, the halftime show, and VIP day parties. Fans can register online for a chance to win free tickets to the football game and receive

“The enthusiasm and energy that the Georgia Football Classic will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, celebrated throughout the community,” said Dan Anderson, founder of the Georgia Football Classic. “We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band. Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band.”

“The Georgia Football Classic will be one of metro Atlanta’s most highly anticipated events. Providing opportunities for everyone to enjoy the traditions and excitement surrounding the football game,” said Troy Vincent, President of the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County. “This event brings our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of metro Atlanta and its rich HBCU culture.”

Saturday, October 4

Pre-Game National Anthem Performance

Georgia Football Classic Gospel Choir — 3:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Kick Off – 4:00 pm – Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils vs FAMU Rattlers

Halftime Show

The Mississippi Valley State University Mean Green Marching Machine vs the FAMU Marching 100

Post Game World Premier of Band VERZUZ Band (5th Quarter)

The Mississippi Valley State University Mean Green Marching Machine vs The FAMU 100 (up close and personal)