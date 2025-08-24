Shedeur Sanders Reported to Make Cleveland Browns’ Roster

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks set to make the team’s 53-man roster. The Browns released veteran Tyler Huntley, paving the way for the former HBCU star to remain in one of the NFL’s deepest quarterback rooms.

Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley, per source. Cleveland has been planning to keep its other four QBs — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — on its 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/t9tzlFzXKt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

Schefter’s Report

Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland plans to keep Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders on its final roster. Along with Huntley, the Browns also released multiple players, including T Jackson Barton, CB Tony Brown II, and S Nik Needham, while waiving 17 others.

The move signals that head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are serious about holding onto four quarterbacks heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Berry explained the decision over the weekend:

“We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem; we more see it as an opportunity.”

Sanders’ Preseason Rollercoaster

For Sanders, the news comes after an up-and-down preseason. The former Colorado and Jackson State star admitted he didn’t play his best in Saturday’s 19–17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

He went 3-of-6 for 14 yards and was sacked five times in five offensive series. Still, when asked whether he believed he would make the roster, his response was as direct as it gets:

“Obviously. I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. Everything I do, I try to do it to my best, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Sanders also admitted he was frustrated about not getting Cleveland’s final drive against the Rams, when Stefanski turned to Huntley instead.

“In the heat of the battle, you want to be that alpha. You want to be that dog. … That’s what happens when you want to be a player to be able to change a franchise.”

It wasn’t all rough spots this preseason, though. Shedeur Sanders shined against the Carolina Panthers in the opener, completing 8 of 12 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. That performance showcased the poise and accuracy that made him a household name and gave the Cleveland Browns an early glimpse of his upside.

Veteran Guidance

Despite his struggles, Sanders has the support of Cleveland’s quarterback room. Flacco, the 40-year-old veteran named the Week 1 starter, reminded Sanders that tough nights are part of the rookie experience.

“That’s part of being a rookie. You’re going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don’t think are ideal. … We’ve all been there.”

Stefanski echoed that the offensive struggles weren’t solely on Sanders:

“We didn’t play great as an offense in the second half. That’s never on one person.”

The Read Between the Lines

Sanders’ inclusion on the Browns’ roster is a major step for the former HBCU standout, who was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft earlier this year. While the depth chart lists Flacco as the starter, Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel are still firmly in the mix. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski responded to a question about naming the backup to Joe Flacco, saying, “I’m just not there yet.”