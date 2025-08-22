Another HBCU Classic Reportedly Headed to NFL Stadium

Southern University and Bethune-Cookman’s October 11 showdown is allegedly moving to a bigger stage. WAFB 9Sports in Baton Rouge reports the game will shift from Daytona Stadium to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central). 9Sports sources also say the contest will be called the Tampa Bay Classic.

This marks the second time in three years that the Jaguars and Wildcats will battle on an NFL field in Florida.

A Familiar Script: HBCU Matchups in NFL Stadiums

This venue switch highlights a growing trend of high-profile HBCU football games landing in NFL stadiums. In 2023, Southern and Bethune-Cookman played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after scheduling conflicts forced the game out of Daytona.

The trend continues this season. Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State will face off on October 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Georgia Football Classic. With that game and the new Tampa Bay Classic, fall 2025 looks like a season where HBCU football regularly steps onto NFL turf.

Neutral-site games create opportunities. Programs can stretch recruiting footprints, rally alumni in major cities, and build bowl-like atmospheres during the regular season. For Southern and Bethune-Cookman, playing in Tampa transforms a typical conference matchup into a cultural showcase.

This fall, events in Atlanta and Tampa clearly demonstrate the rising appeal of HBCU football. The rivalries remain fierce, but the stage is now just as grand.

The Bottom Line

What started as contingency plans in Jacksonville two years ago has now become a winning formula. Raymond James Stadium will provide the stage, while Atlanta sets the tone a week earlier. Together, these games highlight a season in which fans can expect not just competition but a celebration of HBCU tradition, culture, and pride—played out under NFL lights.