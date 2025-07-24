Super Bowl Champ Taking HBCU Degree into WNBA Ownership

When Bobby Wagner receives his MBA from Washington D.C.-based HBCU Howard University this December, he will not just be a Super Bowl champion or a six-time All-Pro linebacker. He will also become the first active NFL player to hold ownership equity in a WNBA franchise.

Wagner, now entering his 14th NFL season, recently joined the Seattle Storm’s ownership group. The move made headlines, but the deeper story may be Wagner’s commitment to higher education—specifically, to earning a graduate degree from an HBCU.

Choosing an HBCU on Purpose

Wagner enrolled in Howard University’s online MBA program in 2024. He’s set to graduate by the end of 2025, but is ahead of schedule. He’s on pace to finish this December.

“There is a lot of excitement around having a prominent NFL player and someone who is doing great things off the field choose Howard University as his institution of choice,” said Dr. Mariko Carson, director of graduate affairs at Howard’s School of Business.

Howard is the only HBCU ranked on Bloomberg Businessweek’s list of top U.S. business schools. It offers a flexible track designed for professionals. Most complete the degree in three years, but Wagner, balancing NFL duties and ownership responsibilities, looks to complete it in two.

“Bobby is setting the standard,” Carson said. “He has made his education a real priority—and we’ve seen increased interest in our program as a result.”

Wagner’s decision to attend an HBCU wasn’t based on convenience. It was deliberate. Carl Francis of the NFL Players Association states that choice carries meaning.

“He could’ve gone to any business school,” said Francis. “But he chose an HBCU. That speaks volumes about how he views the value and mission of these institutions.”

Wagner isn’t just hitting the books. He’s been one of the Commanders’ key leaders in what has become their best season in two decades. He’s built a reputation as a savvy investor and committed community leader off the field. He serves as his own agent and has negotiated four of his NFL contracts, including a recent deal worth up to $8.5 million.

His “Inspiring Futures” initiative promotes financial literacy and youth mentorship. That work earned him the Commanders’ nomination for the 2024 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Investing in Women’s Sports

Wagner’s WNBA venture brings him back to his football roots in Seattle, where he spent the majority of his career with the Seahawks. He is now a minority owner of the Seattle Storm, one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises.

“It’s an honor to join the Storm ownership group,” Wagner said. “This is about more than basketball. It’s about investing in a legacy of excellence and empowering women.”

His relationship with the Storm dates back years. “What impressed me wasn’t just what they did on the court—it was everything they did in the community,” he said.

Lisa Brummel, co-owner of the Storm, praised Wagner’s impact on and off the field.

“Bobby is a hometown hero,” Brummel said. “He shares our desire to grow the game and understands the value of investing in women’s sports.”

A Mentor in Magic

Wagner also had guidance. He leaned on NBA legend and LA Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson before making the leap.

“Magic’s helped out a lot,” Wagner said. “I ran this idea by him first. He’s done it at a high level and was a huge help.”

Following the news, Johnson posted his support on social media, reinforcing their connection and shared vision.

“I would like to congratulate our Washington Commanders star linebacker, Bobby Wagner, on joining the WNBA’s Seattle Storm ownership group,” Johnson wrote. “I am so proud of Bobby! We’ve had so many discussions on entrepreneurship and this is just the start of him building his empire!”

Wagner’s entrance into team ownership continues a trend of athletes entering business while still playing. However, few are doing it while pursuing an advanced degree, especially at an HBCU.

Why It Matters

More than 240 active and former NFL players are enrolled in programs supported by the league’s tuition benefit. But Wagner stands apart. He’s showing that education, entrepreneurship, and elite performance can coexist—and that HBCUs can play a central role in that balance.

“He’s showing that belief in HBCUs is more than symbolic,” said Francis. “If Bobby Wagner believes in HBCUs, maybe others will take a closer look too.”

Howard’s MBA program expects to see more inquiries. And Wagner’s graduation, while less visible than a Sunday highlight reel, may prove just as significant.

“We’re broadening the legacy of Howard University,” said Carson. “Bobby’s journey reflects our values—truth, service, and excellence. His presence elevates our program, and by extension, the profile of HBCUs across the board.”