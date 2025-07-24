HBCU veteran takes over up and coming program in Florida

Jacksonville, FL — Edward Waters University has a familiar face from the HBCU landscape leading its football program this season, as longtime assistant and veteran coach Brian Jenkins steps into the interim head coach role. With a résumé full of championship experience and a passion for community, Jenkins brings both vision and momentum to the Tigers.

“I’m feeling blessed, excited, and encouraged,” Jenkins shared with Vaughn Wilson. “The only thing I know is a championship lifestyle—and that’s the expectation I’m setting for our players and our community.”

The opportunity for Jenkins arose after former head coach Toriano Morgan left to join the staff at Tennessee State University in July. Jenkins emphasized alignment with university leadership, noting President Dr. A. Zachary Faison’s investment in building a winning culture. Recent upgrades—including a new state-of-the-art locker room—signal Edward Waters’ commitment to excellence.

“It’s like a stock that keeps going up,” Jenkins said of the university’s rapid growth. “We didn’t even have an on-campus football field a few years ago. Now we’re building assets needed to compete at a high level.”

New locker room facility at Edward Waters University. Photo: Vaughn Wilson

Community engagement is central to Jenkins’ strategy. “I am you and you are me,” he said. “I want people to know me on a first-name basis. I’ll be walking neighborhoods, knocking on doors. We’re building something together.”

This season promises high-profile matchups, including the inaugural Unity Classic against nationally ranked Virginia Union on September 13. Jenkins welcomes the challenge.

“To be the best, you’ve got to play the best,” he said.

The following week brings an emotional return to Daytona Beach for a highly anticipated HBCU matchup, where Jenkins will face Bethune-Cookman, his former program. Still, he remains focused.

“I’ve mastered staying in the moment,” Jenkins said. “This team deserves my full attention.”

To Tiger Nation and beyond, Jenkins had one message: “Come be part of something special. Our doors—and our arms—are wide open.”