NBA legend makes huge donation for 100th HBCU anniversary

In a powerful testament to the enduring influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). NBA legend and business mogul Earvin “Magic” Johnson has pledged $500,000 to Xavier University of Louisiana. The announcement came during Xavier’s Centennial Gala on May 9, 2025. At an event celebrating the university’s 100-year commitment to academic excellence and social justice.

Johnson’s generous contribution was made in honor of Dr. Norman C. Francis, Xavier’s former president, who led the institution for 47 years. Under Dr. Francis’s leadership, Xavier became a national leader in producing Black medical school graduates, significantly expanding its campus and enrollment. “The mark of a great man [is] who shows up,” Johnson remarked during the gala. “Because the man that you are, all the great things that you’ve done in your stellar career. And all the people that you helped. You became successful through your great leadership at Xavier… In your honor, I’m going to give Xavier $500,000.”

The Centennial Gala, hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy and featuring a performance by R&B legend Jeffrey Osborne, raised over $2 million to support student scholarships. The event also honored the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, who founded Xavier alongside Saint Katharine Drexel in 1925. Dr. Reynold Verret, Xavier’s current president, emphasized the significance of the fundraising efforts: “The funds raised through the gala — every gift, every act of generosity — will directly support scholarships, ensuring that more students have access to the education they deserve and the future they dream of.”

Magic Johnson, Bryant Gumbel, and Dr. Norman C. Francis

Image courtesy Xavier University (LA)

Xavier University of Louisiana is the nation’s only Catholic HBCU and continues to be a leading institution in preparing Black students for careers in medicine and STEM fields. The university’s Centennial Campaign aims to raise $500 million to further its mission of fostering educational excellence and equity.

Beyond his recent contribution to Xavier University, Magic Johnson has a longstanding history of HBCU support:

South Carolina State University : In 2016, Johnson pledged to raise $2.5 million to establish the Magic Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund, supporting students in the School of Business.

: In 2016, Johnson pledged to raise $2.5 million to establish the Magic Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund, supporting students in the School of Business. Grambling State University : In 2019, Johnson donated $2 million through his company SodexoMAGIC, one of the largest unrestricted gifts in the university’s history.

: In 2019, Johnson donated $2 million through his company SodexoMAGIC, one of the largest unrestricted gifts in the university’s history. Central State University : Johnson pledged $1 million in 2018 to support the university’s initiatives and student success.

: Johnson pledged $1 million in 2018 to support the university’s initiatives and student success. Morgan State University: In 2024, he pledged $1 million to endow a professorship in Entrepreneurship at the Earl G. Graves School of Business & Management.

These contributions highlight Johnson’s commitment to empowering Black students and supporting the mission of HBCUs nationwide.