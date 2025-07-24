HBCU Collaboration returns with Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren is back with a new HBCU collaboration as the fall fashion season approaches. The company has launched a new limited-edition capsule collection called Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs. This release honors Black heritage and the historic Oak Bluffs community in Martha’s Vineyard. Known for its deep roots as a cultural haven for Black Americans, Oak Bluffs provides the perfect backdrop for this storytelling-driven fashion drop.

The collection extends Ralph Lauren’s partnership with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two iconic HBCU institutions. It features apparel and accessories that reflect timeless collegiate style and highlight the proud traditions of HBCU excellence.

Oak Bluffs: A Symbol of the Black American Dream

Oak Bluffs, located on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, has served as a summer destination for Black families for over a century. In the early 20th century, middle-class Black families began vacationing there to escape racial segregation. Over time, writers, poets, and artists like Langston Hughes and Dorothy West turned Oak Bluffs into a creative retreat.

Ralph Lauren said, “This collection is about more than just a charming coastal town. It’s a story of the American dream. Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions, and sense of community deeply inspire me and speak to what we are all searching for – a place where you can be free, uncontrived, joyful, and truly at home.”

HBCU Alumni Bring the Vision to Life

Morehouse and Spelman alumni working at Ralph Lauren conceptualized and designed the Oak Bluffs capsule. Their involvement ensures cultural authenticity in every piece.

The campaign includes creative contributions from author and filmmaker Cole Brown. Photographer Nadine Ijewere captured the visuals, and Azariah Bjørvig filmed the collection’s video. Their work reflects the collection’s message of joy, identity, and legacy.

David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren, explained, “Telling stories about American life and style has been at the heart of Ralph Lauren for nearly 60 years. Over the past several years, we have made a dedicated effort to expand the aperture around the stories that we share. We found a deep connection between our company and their institutions – a love for shared connection and community, a commitment to excellence, and a belief in honoring timeless traditions.”

A New Chapter: Fashion and Film Come Together

Alongside the fashion release, Ralph Lauren will debut a full-length documentary titled A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs. The film premieres on YouTube on Thursday, July 24, 2025, the same day as the collection launch.

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival will host a special screening and panel discussion on August 8, 2025. The event will focus on narrative as a tool for racial healing and cultural preservation.

Where to Buy the Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs Collection

Shoppers can find the collection on the Ralph Lauren website, through the Ralph Lauren App, and in select Ralph Lauren retail stores. Morehouse College and Spelman College Follett campus bookstores will also carry the line, while supplies last.