NFL All-Pro is getting his MBA from an HBCU

Bobby Wagner, the six-time NFL All-Pro linebacker and a key defensive leader for the Washington Commanders, has added an ambitious academic pursuit to his resume. At 34, Wagner is working toward a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Howard University, one of the nation’s most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Wagner began the 18-month program in January of 2023 and sees it as an opportunity to prepare for life beyond the gridiron. Speaking to reporters, Wagner explained his decision to enroll at Howard University. “I just looked at Howard as a great school to learn business from. It’s one of the best in the country, and why wouldn’t I choose them?” he said.

The linebacker, who signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders worth up to $8.5 million, acknowledged that Howard’s reputation and its connection to HBCU culture played a significant role in his choice. Wagner emphasized the importance of always striving for growth, whether on the field or off. “Similarly, with football, you always want to try to find ways to perfect your craft, so I felt like this was an opportunity for me to do that off the field,” he added.

Wagner’s move to the nation’s capital reunited him with head coach Dan Quinn and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., both of whom he worked with during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. His decision to join Washington, however, was influenced not only by football but also by his academic ambitions. Initially, Wagner expected the MBA coursework to be fully online but indicated the format might change to include in-person elements.

Wagner has long demonstrated a knack for managing his career on and off the field. As his own agent, he negotiated his Washington Commander’s deal, which guaranteed him $6 million, highlighting his sharp business acumen. His pursuit of an MBA is another step toward his post-NFL aspirations, whether in executive leadership, entrepreneurship, or mentorship.

The linebacker’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Wagner’s dedication to education and his community earned him a nomination for the NFL’s 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players for their contributions on and off the field.

Wagner’s story underscores the impact of an HBCU education and its role in empowering athletes to excel beyond sports. As he continues to dominate on the field while expanding his horizons through education, Wagner sets a powerful example for athletes and professionals alike.