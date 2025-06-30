Another HBCU Champion Transfers to Power Four Program

After three dominant seasons representing Central State University, two-time HBCU All-American high jumper Amarianna Lofton is officially taking her talents to the Big Ten. Lofton, one of the most decorated athletes in CSU history, has signed a full-ride scholarship to continue her track and field career at Purdue University.

For Lofton, it’s a leap — literally and figuratively — from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) of Division II to some of the game’s most competitive runways and pits.

But even as she prepares for her next chapter in the Big Ten, Central State made it clear: this isn’t just an athlete moving on — this is family.

“One thing’s for sure: once a Marauder, always a Marauder,” said CSU Athletic Director Kevicia Brown. ” I’ve had the privilege of watching her blossom both on and off the track — from steadily improving in her events and breaking personal records, to recently signing with Purdue University. Her dedication, drive, and athleticism are matched only by her vibrant spirit.”

It’s a send-off that speaks volumes about how HBCUs prioritize their athletes’ well-being, growth, and futures, not just what they bring to the scoreboard. In a world where transfers can sometimes feel transactional, Central State’s public celebration of Lofton’s success is a masterclass in how these institutions invest in the whole person, not just the competitor.

A Championship Résumé

Amarianna Lofton leaves behind one of the most stacked résumés in CSU track history:

2x SIAC High Jump Champion

3x HBCU Showcase High Jump Champion

2x Indoor High Jump Conference Champion

Long Jump Champion

100m Hurdle Champion

60m Indoor Hurdle Champion

But ask her about her favorite memories? It wasn’t the medals. It was the moments.

“My funniest day was when Darcey Dorris and I organized a team bonding day at the park,” she recalled. “We had food, we played games, we laughed — it was just a day to reflect and appreciate each other. That meant the world to me. It’s going to be hard to leave, and the environment at CSU is so caring. Everyone here believed in me and supported me. I’m going to miss that.”

The Double-Edged Sword of the Transfer Portal

Lofton’s move mirrors a trend reshaping the HBCU sports landscape. Her departure comes on the heels of other high-profile transfers like Jamarion Stubbs and Tyson Williams. Both electric playmakers who recently left HBCU programs for bigger platforms at Power Four programs.

For HBCUs, it’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s proof that these programs are developing high-level talent that can compete anywhere. On the other, it highlights the challenge of retaining athletes who naturally attract attention from Power Four schools once they break out.

It’s the blessing and the burden of HBCU excellence.

The Flip Side: Turbo Brown Stays HBCU

But the transfer portal isn’t the whole story. Look no further than Josh “Turbo” Brown, a lightning-fast recruit who committed straight out of high school to Texas Southern University. Turbo had options but chose the HBCU route from the jump. His decision is a reminder that the pipeline works both ways. High school stars are still choosing HBCUs not just for athletics, but for culture, community, and identity.

Lofton’s story, Stubbs’ and Williams’ moves, and Turbo’s commitment all exist on the same spectrum of opportunity, challenge, and growth.

Bigger Stages, Same Legacy

As Amarianna Lofton steps onto the Big Ten stage, she does so not just as an athlete but also as an ambassador for Central State and HBCUs everywhere.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” she said. “I know it’s going to be hard, but I’m excited to grow, to compete, and to represent where I came from.”

In a world obsessed with vertical leaps, maybe the most significant jump is the one she’s making now from HBCU champion to Big Ten contender. But no matter how high she climbs, her HBCU roots remain the same.