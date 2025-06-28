HBCU baseball player turned umpire now in MLB

Dexter Kelley, a proud HBCU alum from Savannah State University, made his Major League Baseball debut this spring, becoming part of the umpiring crew for the 2025 season. Since his debut, Kelley has already called eight MLB games.

Kelley, 36, worked his first game at Truist Park in Atlanta during a Braves vs. Padres matchup, serving as the second base umpire. He later took assignments at first base and behind home plate throughout the series. His debut was even more special with his family—his wife, son, parents, and close friends—cheering from the stands.

Originally an outfielder at Savannah State, Kelley dreamed of playing professionally but moved on after not getting the contract he wanted. That’s when his former college teammate, Joe McCrary, suggested umpiring. Initially hesitant, Kelley was intrigued by the side money: “$50 a game for two hours.”

MAJOR Congratulations are in order for former @savstatebsb Conference Champion and alum, Dexter Kelley who made his @mlb debut last night umpiring the @Braves/@Padres game in Atlanta! #YouCanGetANYWHEREFromHere! #HailSSU! #ClawDown!????? pic.twitter.com/xly2kR3bng — Savannah State University Athletics (@SavStateTigers) May 24, 2025

The side hustle expands

What began as a side hustle soon became a career. Kelley enrolled in a six-week umpire school and later attended the prestigious Harry Wendelstedt Umpire School in Daytona Beach, graduating at the top of his class. He quickly advanced through the Gulf Coast League, New York-Penn League, Single-A Florida State League, Double-A Southern League, and Triple-A baseball.

This spring, Kelley was among 21 umpires selected to work MLB spring training games and was officially assigned a call-up number. When he finally received “the call,” it was the good kind. Kelley made his first major league call at second base on a dramatic play by Ronald Acuña Jr., a moment he’ll never forget.

Kelley knows this is just the beginning. “It’s a great job, very hard job and nothing is promised. You just have to keep working and hope the chips fall your way.”

His journey is a testament to the fact that HBCU athletes can still secure their livelihood in sports in more than just one way.