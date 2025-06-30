Michael Vick’s all-white party brings out star power

Michael Vick is still a few months away from leading his HBCU squad onto the field for its first game, but he’s already generating buzz. The Norfolk State head coach celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this month with a star-studded event.

Celebrity Guests and Hometown Energy

Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and hip-hop legend Jadakiss were among the many guests who stepped out in all-white to celebrate with Vick. The party took place in Vick’s hometown of Newport News, Virginia, at the Kiln Creek Golf Course and Resort.

Vick grew up in the Tidewater Region of Virginia and starred at Warwick High School before becoming a standout quarterback at Virginia Tech. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001 and remained a familiar face in the area during his NFL career.

Return to Roots at Norfolk State

Now back in the region as head coach at nearby HBCU Norfolk State University, Vick has reconnected with his roots. It’s the same community Allen Iverson calls home. Iverson has supported Vick’s coaching journey from the beginning—attending both his introductory press conference and Norfolk State’s spring game. He also made sure to be there for Vick’s birthday celebration.

HBCU Coaches in Attendance

Several HBCU coaches joined the festivities. Norfolk State special teams coordinator and Winston-Salem State legend Tory Woodbury attended the party. So did former North Carolina Central standout and current Elizabeth City State head football coach Adrian Jones.

Jadakiss Celebrates and Performs

Jadakiss, whose daughter recently graduated from HBCU Morgan State University, performed a few of his hits and shared birthday wishes with Vick:

“Happy 45th to my brother, man, Mike Vick. Another lap around the sun. Hopefully we gonna have a great season here at Norfolk State. I love you forever, your brother ‘Kiss man.”



Season Opener Approaches

Norfolk State is scheduled to kick off its season at home against Towson on August 28 as Michael Vick will make his head coaching debut.