HBCU track phenom bolts to SEC days after NCAA Championships

Just three days after wrapping up a standout performance at the 2025 NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, HBCU track star Tyson Williams is on the move. The Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) freshman and NCAA DII indoor national champion is transferring to the University of South Carolina, an SEC track and field powerhouse.

The news came via the official GamecockTrackXC Instagram account, where it posted a picture of Williams with the caption, “Starting the regionals week with a big transfer announcement…welcome to the squad Tyson.”

From Mallard Creek to JCSU

Williams’ journey began at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he recorded personal bests of 10.39 seconds in the 100m and 20.88 in the 200m. He earned All-State honors and helped his school win a 4A state title in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:24.81.

Choosing to stay close to home, he committed to JCSU, one of the top HBCU programs in the country. Under legendary head coach Carol Lawrence, Williams thrived.

Making His Mark in College

In his freshman indoor season, Williams claimed the NCAA DII national title in the 200m, running 20.58 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in DII history. During the outdoor season, he placed 3rd in the 200m and 5th in the 100m at the national championships. Earlier in the year, he set school records of 10.21 (100m) and 20.17 (200m) at the VertKlasse Invitational.

His breakout season earned him CIAA Track Athlete of the Year honors.

The Leap to the SEC

Transferring to South Carolina is a massive step up. The Gamecocks have a rich track and field history, boasting multiple NCAA appearances and Olympic alumni. Head coach Tim Hall continues to build one of the fastest sprint programs in the SEC.

For Williams, this move means more exposure, elite training, and the chance to compete against the best of the best.

While Williams’ future looks bright, his departure is a loss for HBCU athletics. Programs like JCSU, led by Coach Lawrence, have long developed top-tier talent despite limited resources. Lawrence herself is a respected figure, known for mentoring champions and Olympians.

Williams’ transfer highlights a growing challenge: retaining rising stars within HBCU programs. His success story began at an HBCU, and that should not be forgotten as his star rises.