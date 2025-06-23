HBCU track’s top sprinter announces transfer to SEC

The HBCU track world just lost one of its brightest stars to the SEC. Alabama State sprinter Jamarion Stubbs, a standout over the past two seasons and one of the most decorated athletes in the SWAC, is bolting to Fayetteville to join the track program at the University of Arkansas.

The move hasn’t yet been made official by Arkansas’ track program. Still, Stubbs essentially broke his own news on Instagram with a not-so-subtle flex. A photo of him in Razorbacks gear standing between two NCAA Track & Field National Championship trophies, captioned:

“? ??? ???????. #wooopig?.”

That caption says everything.

Stubbs, who just wrapped up his junior season by finishing 21st in the nation in the 100 meters at the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, was already regarded as one of the most explosive sprinters in HBCU track. But now, he’s joining a program that’s been the standard in collegiate track and field.

Arkansas: Track Royalty

The University of Arkansas isn’t just any landing spot—it’s a powerhouse. The Razorbacks are the back-to-back USTFCCCA Program of the Year, dominating across indoor, outdoor, and cross country disciplines. With top-tier facilities, world-class coaching, and one of the deepest sprint squads in the NCAA. The University of Arkansas continues to attract elite talent from every corner of the country—and now, from the HBCU ranks.

For Jamarion Stubbs, it’s a chance to elevate his game to the next level while training alongside Olympic hopefuls and national champions on a daily basis.

Stubbs’ Rise Through the SWAC

The transfer marks the next chapter in what’s already been a stellar collegiate career. Stubbs was a six-time SWAC Champion, earning conference titles in the 100m, 200m, and multiple relay events during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. His 2024 campaign was historic:

NCAA Division I All-American in the 200 meters

Finalist at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Ranked among the top 25 sprinters in the nation

His speed, poise under pressure, and ability to shine in championship settings made him a fan favorite at Alabama State. And a nightmare for every other lane on the track.

Now, he’ll bring that same firepower to an Arkansas team that doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.

A Growing Trend: HBCU Stars Heading to the SEC

Stubbs isn’t the first HBCU standout to chase SEC-level opportunity—and he won’t be the last.

This past May, Tyson Williams, a freshman phenom from Johnson C. Smith University, announced his move to the University of South Carolina. Williams made the move mere days after wrapping up a stellar performance at the 2025 NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.

Williams, who dominated the CIAA and turned heads with sub-10.30s in the 100m this spring, represents another major talent leaving the HBCU pipeline for the “big” leagues. His potential at the Division I level is massive, and South Carolina is betting big on his upside.

These moves reflect a growing reality in collegiate track and field. While HBCUs continue to develop elite sprinters, the resources, exposure, and NIL opportunities available at major SEC programs are tough to match. From nutrition and training facilities to international competition and professional development, the jump to the SEC is often as much about infrastructure as it is about talent.

The Big Picture

It’s bittersweet. On one hand, these transfers signal recognition—proof that HBCUs are producing talent that belongs at the highest level of NCAA competition. On the other hand, it highlights the challenge HBCUs face in retaining elite athletes.

For Jamarion Stubbs, the move from Alabama State to Arkansas is the next logical step in a journey that may very well end on the Olympic stage. For HBCU programs, it’s another reminder that they are indeed breeding grounds for greatness—even if that greatness eventually wears different colors.

As the college track world reloads for 2026, one thing’s clear: the SEC just got a little faster. And HBCU pride will be right there with it, even if it shows up draped in Razorback red.