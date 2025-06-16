One of the fastest two-sport athletes in the country chooses HBCU

Texas Southern University has secured one of the fastest high school athletes in the country. Louisiana state champion Josh Brown has signed with the Texas Southern men’s track & field team for the 2025-26 season. The latest proof that HBCU programs aren’t just in the race — they’re setting the pace in recruiting elite talent.

A Rising Star on the Track

Brown, a native of New Orleans, graduated from Holy Cross High School with a standout track record. He currently holds Louisiana’s top times in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Nationally, he ranks fourth in the 200 meters. His 4×100-meter relay team also led the state this season.

At the 2025 LHSAA Class 5A Outdoor State Championships, Brown won gold in the 100, 200, and anchored the 4×100 relay team. He also captured the indoor 60-meter title earlier in the year. His performances rewrote the Holy Cross record books.

More Than Just Speed

Texas Southern head coach Clyde Duncan Sr. believes Brown will make an immediate impact.

“I’m very honored and pleased that we were able to sign this young man,” said Duncan. “Without a doubt, he’ll help us right away.”

Brown also shines in the classroom. He maintains straight A’s and has a strong GPA. That maturity, combined with his drive to improve, made him a top target.

“He is a very mature young man,” Duncan added. “What’s amazing is that he hasn’t been running track for very long. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Two-Sport Talent Chooses HBCU

Brown is also an accomplished football player. He earned all-state and all-district honors in high school. With a strong resume in two sports, he drew interest from numerous colleges across the country.

Texas Southern University’s family culture played a key role in his decision. Former TSU standout Eric Smith, now a successful high school coach in Louisiana, helped guide Brown during the recruiting process.

Texas Southern Builds for More Titles

Head coach Duncan is no stranger to success. He became the first men’s track & field coach in over 20 years to win the SWAC trifecta—indoor, outdoor, and cross country—in back-to-back seasons. With Brown now on board, Texas Southern is reloading for another run at history.

The addition of Josh Brown supercharges TSU’s sprint program while amplifying the growing power of HBCU athletics across the country.