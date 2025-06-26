JCSU Football Adds Another SIAC Star to 2025 Roster

The transfer portal continues to shift the landscape of HBCU football, and no program is riding that wave harder than the Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football program. The Golden Bulls landed another major addition in Cam Williams, a Second-Team All-SIAC cornerback from Miles College. He becomes the third All-SIAC player to transfer to JCSU ahead of the 2025 season. He joins quarterback Kelvin Durham and wide receiver Armone Harris to make a trio of SIAC stars to join one of the most exciting teams in the CIAA.

For a program already rising thanks to the momentum of the “Brick x Brick with JCSU Football” docuseries, Williams’ arrival adds another weapon to a squad looking to finish what it started last season.

The 2024 Season: So Close, Yet So Far

If you watched “Brick x Brick with JCSU Football”, you already know how the 2024 season unfolded. JCSU stormed through the season with a perfect 8-0 record, fueled by grit, belief, and a brotherhood built behind the scenes.

The cameras captured it all—locker room speeches, brutal practices, and game-winning moments. But the fairytale didn’t get its perfect ending.

The Golden Bulls stumbled at the finish line. Dropping their final two games of the season to miss out on the CIAA Championship Game and narrowly miss the Division II playoffs—a gut punch that lingered beyond the final whistle.

What could have broken the program instead lit a fire. And that fire is burning hotter than ever heading into 2025.

Cam Williams: Walk-On to All-SIAC, Now a Golden Bull

Cam Williams’ story is the definition of betting on yourself. A walk-on at Miles College, Williams wasn’t highly recruited, wasn’t handed a starting job, and wasn’t supposed to be a star. But he showed up anyway—and worked.

By the end of the 2024 season, he had established himself as one of the best defensive backs in the SIAC. Recording 46 tackles, 16 pass breakups—the most in Miles College history—six interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

His physical play at the line of scrimmage and his ability to erase top receivers made him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. That effort earned him Second-Team All-SIAC honors, and now, a ticket to Charlotte to suit up in blue and gold.

From Teammates To Rivals To Teammates

The HBCU football world has long been defined by the rich tradition and intense competition between the CIAA and the SIAC. The two Division II HBCU powerhouse conferences. They’re regional rivals but spiritual counterparts, with championships, legacies, and bragging rights on the line every fall.

The 2023 Florida Beach Bowl was a collision point between those two worlds. It was a heavy downpour at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, but the stakes were even heavier. JCSU, led by second-year head coach Maurice Flowers, went head-to-head against his former team, Fort Valley State, and his former quarterback, Kelvin Durham.

The Golden Bulls fought tooth and nail in the rain-soaked slugfest but came up short in a heartbreaking loss. The final episode of Season 1 of “Brick x Brick” captured every moment. The frustration, the pride, and the realization that JCSU was close—painfully close—to breaking through.

Now, in a twist that only college football (and maybe great documentary storytelling) can deliver. Coach Flowers and Kelvin Durham are again back on the same sideline, this time in the CIAA.

A Blueprint for Greatness

With the additions of Kelvin Durham, Armone Harris, and Cam Williams, this JCSU roster is loaded in a way few could have imagined just three years ago.

Even better, they’re joining a core of proven stars, including Brevin Caldwell, the clutch wide receiver who delivers time and again; Quavaris Crouch, the former Power Five linebacker whose presence is sure to transform the defense; and Kammarro Edmunds, the workhorse running back who consistently gave opposing defenses headaches.

This mix of SIAC playmakers and homegrown talent has turned the 2025 Golden Bulls into what may be the most talented roster in program history. On paper, they’re not just contenders—they’re one of the teams to beat in the CIAA.

Brick by Brick… The Culture is Different Now

The culture shift at JCSU isn’t just happening on the field—it’s broadcast for the world to see. The success of “Brick x Brick” has taken the program from an under-the-radar HBCU squad to a national story in the world of DII football.

The series’ raw, behind-the-scenes, no-filter approach has become a recruiting tool in itself. Players around the country are watching—and they want in.

The mission is clear. The heartbreak of 2024? That’s fuel. The goal in 2025? Finish the job. Season 3 of “Brick x Brick” is about to roll. And this time, the Golden Bulls aren’t just telling a story. They’re writing history.

Watch episodes of “Brick x Brick with JCSU Football” anytime on the HBCUGameday.com Watch page, the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel, and every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Fox Soul.