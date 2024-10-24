HBCU Gameday set to premiere weekly show on Fox Soul

HBCU Gameday has extended its reach in the media landscape with a new agreement with Fox Soul. Beginning October 27, HBCU Gameday will broadcast a weekly sports show on the network every Sunday at 7pm EST and 4pm PST. The show is simply called HBCU Gameday.

For a majority of the episodes during the football season, HBCU Gameday will feature segments from the Wali Pitt docuseries “Brick x Brick.” The series follows head coach Maurice Flowers as he leads Johnson C. Smith University, a Charlotte, NC HBCU, into the championship picture in the CIAA. Through the first seven games of the season JCSU sits at 7-0 with an unbeaten record.

The partnership with Fox Soul will allow HBCU Gameday to reach many new viewers. Fox Soul is available on Roku, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vizio, LG, Tubi, Xumo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Plex, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon News, Fox Local and Samsung TV Plus.

Fox Soul’s mission is to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue.

The partnership with Fox Soul won’t just end with sports. Soon past episodes of HBCU 101 will be available on the network as well. HBCU 101 is a talk show produced jointly between HBCU Gameday and Jahliel Thurman Productions. Jahliel Thurman hosts the show with news segments provided by Tolly Carr. Guests of the show are successful graduates of HBCUs who work in entertainment, business, education, and more.

HBCU Gameday will blend basketball and other sports content into the programming as the seasons begin to overlap. The Fox Soul app is free to download on all available platforms. To view programming at anytime viewers can visit FoxSoul.tv.