Shelomi Sanders tackling issues in rural communities

Shelomi Sanders is making major moves off the court. The Alabama A&M senior and daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders just announced a meaningful new partnership with The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ).

Known for their work addressing environmental inequities, CREEJ focuses on providing clean water and proper sanitation to underserved rural areas. Shelomi shared the news via Instagram, shining a light on an issue that often flies under the radar.

“So many communities in the US are still living without basic needs, like clean water or even proper sewer systems,” Sanders wrote. “Not only are [CREEJ] fighting for justice, but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas.”

The partnership marks another power move in Shelomi’s growing NIL portfolio, which is currently valued at $299,000. She’s already aligned with big-name brands like KFC, Meta, and Savage X Fenty, showing she’s not just building her brand—she’s building purpose.

As she prepares for her senior season with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, Shelomi continues to carve her own lane—balancing hoops, high-profile deals, and now, social impact.

It’s clear that Shelomi Sanders is committed to using her platform for more than just personal wins. She’s stepping up to address real issues, showing that the next generation of HBCU athletes are about more than the game.