Florida Beach Bowl coaches speak on the impact of the matchup

Fort Valley State University and Johnson C Smith University will face off in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. HBCU fans are in for a treat to kickoff bowl season early by witnessing the CIAA and SIAC battle to become the first champion of the Florida Beach Bowl.
The Florida Beach Bowl is a historic moment for the CIAA and SIAC to establish a bowl game at the Division II level since the now defunct Pioneer Bowl. Fort Valley State coach Shawn Gibbs and Johnson C. Smith coach Maurice Flowers spoke about the matchup and the significance of the bowl game and how it will impact both conferences.
“We are excited to be here, this is a tremendous opportunity for our university. The exposure that we’re gonna be able to get from this is limitless. We also have the opportunity to serve as an inspiration to some of the kids in the community. To show them that they have an opportunity to play in a bowl game at a HBCU, specifically at a Division II,” Gibbs said at the Florida Beach Bowl press conference.
“Not many opportunities are provided to Division II institutions to play in a bowl game. What recruits need to realize is something that we’re doing right now. We’re one of four HBCUs that’s still playing football. Everybody else is at home watching this game and then the game this weekend. The exposure and the opportunity to get in front of these kids and play. Then we can explain to them how many eyes are on us and then that can help us and then that can help us acquire the resources so that we can continue to build,”
There are a few opportunities to play in bowl games for Division II schools, especially HBCUs. The American Crossroads Bowl, Heritage Bowl (not to be confused with the Heritage Bowl in the 1990’s played by the MEAC AND SWAC) and the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl are the other sanctioned Division II bowl games. Those bowl games feature schools from conferences without HBCUs.
The Florida Beach Bowl allows HBCUs in the CIAA and SIAC to compete in the postseason in a bowl game rather than the playoffs. The game follows the footsteps of the Celebration Bowl, which will feature the other HBCU matchup between FAMU and Howard in Atlanta, Georgia.
“This is a great thing, it’s the Division II version of the Celebration Bowl, the SWAC versus the MEAC. Well this is our version of that, the CIAA versus the SIAC,” Gibbs said.
“It’s something that is so big for the young men because not everyone goes to the playoffs. You look at the Celebration Bowl and what it does. That’s a better alternative than the playoffs. This here is a better alternative than the playoffs,” Flowers said. “If you look at both conferences, the SIAC and the CIAA, the SIAC Champion, wonderful year but look at the last two that are right now playing is a CIAA school and a SIAC school and we’re looking forward to this matchup. This bowl is gonna be the last one that a Division II team is playing, so it just has so many eyes and the experience is just gonna to help with recruiting for both schools and there’s no negatives at all,”
Both conferences were full of great teams but Fort Valley State and Johnson C Smith was chosen to participate in the inaugural game. With both teams posting a 7-3 record, they have the potential to produce an exciting game to rival the Celebration Bowl.
Both teams will battle to become the first Florida Beach Bowl champion on Wednesday, December 13th at 7:30 PM at DRV PNK Stadium.