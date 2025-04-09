JCSU football captain attacks Spring Ball with purpose

As HBCU football gears up for the 2025 season, the ‘Brick x Brick’ rebuild of the Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football program continues to be one of the top HBCU storylines. The Golden Bulls are entering year four under head coach Maurice Flowers and are coming off of back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in a decade, with Coach Flowers’ first recruiting class maturing into veteran team leaders. One of those veteran leaders is senior wide receiver Brevin Caldwell, who is already setting the tone for his senior season during the final spring football camp of his career.

The 2024 season was a rollercoaster for JCSU football. The Golden Bulls started 8-0 and quickly became one of the hottest teams in HBCU football, drawing national attention with their dominant defense and explosive offense. However, the team stumbled down the stretch, losing their final two games and narrowly missing both the CIAA championship game and a potential NCAA Division II playoff berth. The late-season heartbreak has only fueled the returning players. Guys like Brevin Caldwell, who knows the Golden Bulls’ 2025 campaign is his last chance to bring a championship back to the Queen City for JCSU.

The Charlotte, NC native stars in the premiere episode of the new spring season of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football. HBCU Gameday’s behind-the-scenes docuseries has covered the HBCU football program’s rebuild during Maurice Flower’s tenure in Charlotte.

In the mic-’d-up portion of the episode, Caldwell showcases his determination and professional mindset. He gives viewers a glimpse into the work ethic of a top HBCU football player, as he’s one of the first players on the field before practice in the “First Day Out” episode of the series.

HBCU to NFL

“I’m aspiring for a professional opportunity,” said Caldwell on Brick x Brick. “So it’s just being a pro at everything I do, man. The way that I train, the way that I practice, the way that I live, the way I eat. Taking that professional mindset, applying it here while I’m a senior, and just dominate. So that’s all I can do. And then I try to spread that energy to my teammates.”

That drive is a defining trait of the former West Charlotte High School standout, who arrived at JCSU with big goals and has steadily grown into a leader both on and off the field. Since joining the Golden Bulls, Brevin Caldwell has developed into one of the CIAA’s premier receivers. Over the past two seasons, he has posted multiple 100-yard games and has consistently been one of the top targets in the conference thanks to his route discipline, sure hands, and ability to stretch the field.

“I feel like we pieced it together (last year), man. We found ways to beat really good opponents, obviously let two slip away at the very end. But, you know, that’s what this year is for.” Caldwell has some unfinished business on the personal side too, as his omission from the AFCA DII All-America team is also fueling the 6 foot 1, 185 lb receiver during the offseason. “I feel like I missed out on All-American last year. I was AFCA All-Region. One out of eight guys and four guys got selected for All-American. I wasn’t, you know, a part of the cut.”

CIAA’s Best

During his time at JCSU, Caldwell has built a reputation as one of the top wideouts in the conference. Known for his precise route-running and strong hands, he’s been a consistent threat in the Golden Bulls’ offense. In his career, Caldwell has totaled 180 receptions for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns. His standout 2024 performance earned him First team All-CIAA honors and Team Offensive MVP.

But this spring, with a new quarterback under center, the stakes—and potential—are even higher. Enter Fort Valley State transfer Kelvin Durham, one of the top Division II HBCU football quarterbacks in the country. The dynamic dual-threat veteran brings a versatile skill set and big-play ability to the JCSU offense. Caldwell and Durham have already begun to develop chemistry. Developing a connection could be the key to unlocking the full potential of the Golden Bulls’ passing attack in 2025.

“I’ve taken it upon myself to hone in on that chemistry. All the hours that aren’t seen behind closed doors. As soon as he got here, he hit me up. And, you know, we’ve been working ever since. He’s a great natural passer, man, the touch on the deep balls. I mean, I don’t think it gets too much better.”

Caldwell’s attitude seems to resonate with his coaches and teammates as well. He sets a standard for what it means to be a senior leader at an HBCU football program.

“This year, you know, especially this spring is just focusing on the little things that I feel like I could have done better last season. Everybody’s trying to fine-tune their game before the fall. But, you know, I’m here on a mission. Like I said, it’s a professional mindset, and so I’m trying to get myself ready for the pro level, you know. And I know taking those little steps, you know, everything every day is our is our motto. That’s how I’m going to get there. ” Caldwell says in the premiere episode of a special four-episode Spring Ball ’25 season of the ‘HBCU Hard Knocks’ style series on HBCU Gameday.

Brick x Brick, produced by Filmmaker and HBCU Gameday Partner Wali Pitt, gives fans an all-access look into the culture, grind, and brotherhood of JCSU football. As Caldwell anchors the first episode, his journey reflects the dedication, resilience, and pride found within the HBCU sports community. New episodes of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football premiere weekly on the HBCUGameday.com homepage, the Gameday app, and the HBCU Gameday YouTube Channel. Brick x Brick will also air on Fox Soul, Sundays at 7 PM as part of on HBCU Gameday’s flagship show on the Fox affiliated network.