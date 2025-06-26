HBCU Football Player Turned Army General Enters Hall of Fame

Major General Mitchell Kilgo has spent more than three decades serving his country with distinction in the US Army. The HBCU alumnus is now being recognized for his accomplishments on and off the field as he prepares to be inducted into the Virginia Union “Tricky Tom” Harris Athletic Hall of Fame.

From the Gridiron to the Pentagon

A native of Newport News, Virginia, Kilgo played football for the VUU Panthers from 1985 to 1988. His time on the field reflected the same discipline and leadership that would define his military career. Kilgo’s military journey, however, wasn’t part of his original plan. As a freshman, he accepted an ROTC scholarship as a practical backup.

“It was my Plan B,” he recalled. “I played football and knew if I couldn’t play for some reason, I needed an alternative plan to help me stay in school… it was not a lifelong ambition.”

But what started as a fallback quickly became a calling.

“I felt great about serving and fell in love with the people and the Army’s way of life,” Kilgo said. “I guess Plan B was in line with God’s plan for my life and not the alternative I was seeking.”

In 1988, Kilgo commissioned into the U.S. Army. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Inspector General of the U.S. Army Inspector General Agency, retiring in 2022. The role placed him at the heart of military accountability and oversight.

A Career of Service and Excellence

Kilgo’s military résumé is as decorated as it is diverse. Over the span of his career, he has commanded at every level, held key operational roles, and earned multiple advanced degrees in pursuit of professional excellence. His leadership has impacted global operations, from cybersecurity initiatives to logistical command support across the Department of Defense.

Honoring an HBCU Legacy

The induction into the Hall of Fame at his HBCU is more than a personal achievement. It is a recognition of the enduring impact of his time at an HBCU on his life and career. For Kilgo, the lessons learned on the football field in the shadow of Richmond’s Lombardy Street were foundational.

“Congratulations to all on your induction into the Virginia Union ‘Tricky Tom’ Harris Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Joe Taylor, VUU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Community Wellness. “You are joining an elite, distinguished group of extraordinary individuals. Your induction is a result of strong character, commitment, and dedication to personal growth and unselfish support of Virginia Union University. All of you embody the championship spirit of Tricky Tom Harris in strengthening the brand of our beloved university.”

A Testament to HBCU Impact

Kilgo’s story is emblematic of the pathways that HBCU institutions continue to provide for Black leaders. His journey from student-athlete to Major General underscores the role that VUU—and the broader HBCU community—play in producing leaders of consequence.

As Major General Mitchell Kilgo takes his place in the Hall of Fame. His career stands as a testament to the powerful intersection of service, scholarship, and sport that defines the HBCU experience.