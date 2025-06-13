HBCU Contender to Face DII Titan in Week Zero Classic

The stage is set. On August 30, 2025, at historic Legion Field, in Birmingham, Alabama, Clark Atlanta University will face DII powerhouse Valdosta State in the Week Zero Labor Day Classic. A game that should be circled on the calendars of all HBCU football fans.

What makes this game even more electric? It’s more than just football. The Week Zero Classic is a multi-day cultural celebration that includes celebrity flag football, live concerts, food festivals, and esports tournaments. And at the heart of it all is one of the most intriguing matchups of the 2025 season: an emerging HBCU contender versus one of Division II’s most decorated programs.

Clark Atlanta’s Climb

Just two years ago, Clark Atlanta University football was struggling, finishing the 21023 season winless at 0-10. But the hiring of head coach Teddy Keaton changed everything.

Keaton, a proven program builder with previous stops at Stillman and Allen University, wasted no time flipping the culture. In 2024, Clark Atlanta shocked the conference with a 7–3-1 record and a trip to the SIAC Championship Game—their first in over a decade.

The engine behind the Panthers’ resurgence? Quarterback David Wright, who threw for 3,271 yards and 31 touchdowns. Wright was named SIAC Offensive Player of the Year, and Keaton took home Coach of the Year honors.

Now, the Panthers are no longer just a feel-good story. They’re a legit contender—and their Week Zero test might be their biggest yet.

The Valdosta State Standard

Valdosta State is the gold standard of DII football. With four national championships (2004, 2007, 2012, 2018) and countless Gulf South titles, the Blazers have dominated the division for over two decades.

But 2025 marks a new chapter. Former head coach Tremaine Jackson—a rising star in coaching circles—recently accepted the head job at FCS HBCU Prairie View A&M, creating a ripple effect through the program. While Valdosta remains loaded with talent, the departure opens the door for challengers—and Clark Atlanta aims to kick it in.

This game is also the first of two back to back marquee matchups for Valdosta against rising HBCU powers. The Blazers will face Johnson C. Smith University the following week in Charlotte. Games that could help close the gap between PWI dominance and HBCU resurgence in DII football.

More Than a Game

The Week Zero Labor Day Classic is the ultimate fusion of culture, competition, and community.

Celebrity Flag Football Game featuring top athletes, entertainers, and influencers

BBQ Festival hosted by Thyron Mathews, with 150 vendors bringing their best

DJ Spinoff and TUF Music Festival, where music meets nightlife

Ultimate Fan Zone & Esports Dome—a 4,000-seat interactive fan experience

Autograph sessions, alumni mixers, and comedy legends like Nephew Tommy and Bill Bellamy