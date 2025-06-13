IShowSpeed and former HBCU player have viral footrace

YouTube star and global streamer IShowSpeed added another wild moment to his IRL content by racing — and easily beating — fitness influencer and former HBCU football player Ashton Hall. The two internet personalities faced off in a footrace that quickly went viral.

Hall, a former Alcorn State University running back, is now a well-known fitness coach and entrepreneur. He predicted before the race that Speed wouldn’t even be in the frame when he crossed the finish line. Known for his intense 3:50 a.m. routines and viral videos, Hall came in confident.

But IShowSpeed had other plans.

The 20-year-old streamer, real name Darren Watkins Jr., won all four races with ease. Speed didn’t hold back, taunting Hall after each win with his trademark over-the-top energy.

IShowSpeed shot to fame in 2021 with his loud, unpredictable streams. He mixes gaming, travel, and real-life adventures, earning a reputation as one of the world’s biggest internet personalities. His energetic style and cultural curiosity have drawn a massive following.

IShowSpeed beat Ashton Hall easily all four times they raced ? pic.twitter.com/xiUsTiF4xr — sea? (@destroynectar) June 12, 2025

Hall, who helps fitness coaches grow their businesses, took the loss with humor. His bold pre-race talk only added to the fun as fans watched the unexpected outcome unfold.

The lighthearted race brought together two very different online worlds — and gave fans a hilarious, high-energy showdown they won’t forget.