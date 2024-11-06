HBCU football’s change agent making waves in Atlanta

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) has often been an afterthought in HBCU football, especially when compared to Tuskegee University’s storied success. But last Saturday, CAU rewrote the narrative, clinching its first win over Tuskegee since 2007.

In a conversation with Sly the Sports Guy on HBCU Gameday, head coach Teddy Keaton reflected on the significance of the victory, calling it “a culture win” for the program.

“What we’ve been trying to prove all year is to change the culture,” Keaton explained. “Change the way they think, believe in themselves, do the things they need to do. And that’s what it takes to build a good team.”

Keaton acknowledged the weight Tuskegee’s legacy carries in HBCU football, noting that “Tuskegee week” is almost a tradition of intensity and respect at some SIAC schools. Keaton should know. While he’s in his first season at Clark Atlanta, he’s also been head coach at two other SIAC football programs — Stillman College and Allen University.





“At one school, we’d say, ‘no class, no sleep—it’s Tuskegee week.’ That’s how much respect that brand has earned.”

But this time, Keaton wanted his players to approach the game differently,.



“I wanted my kids to know we can stand toe-to-toe with them.” This shift in mindset was key, he believes, to CAU’s ability to finally overcome Tuskegee’s dominance.

With the emotional win over Tuskegee behind it, CAU now prepares for another big game against their cross-street rival, Morehouse College, hoping to close out the regular season with a seventh victory. Despite Morehouse’s challenging season, Keaton warned against underestimating them.

“In rival games, you gotta throw all the record books out the door,” he told Sly. “You’ve got to have your team ready to play football.”