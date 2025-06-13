Notre Dame’s Four Horsemen Had An HBCU Equal

The history of college football often sidelines HBCU programs like Morgan State while prominently featuring powerhouses such as Notre Dame.

During the 1950s and 60s, as the SEC, ACC, and much of the country resisted integration, HBCUs became pro football pipelines. Even before the NFL begrudgingly welcomed Black players after World War II, Black college football had already produced legendary figures—equal to, if not better than, their white counterparts.

Notre Dame got the name, but Morgan had the game

In 1933, Morgan College (now Morgan State University) fielded a backfield so electric that they were dubbed “The Four Horsemen,” echoing the famed Notre Dame quartet of the 1920s. While Harry Stuhldreher, Don Miller, Jim Crowley, and Elmer Layden became national icons at Notre Dame, Morgan’s stars—Thomas “Tank” Conrad, Howard “Brute” Wilson, John Sturgis, and Otis “What-A-Man” Troupe—earned acclaim primarily within Black media circles.

That season, the Bears went undefeated. They dominated the CIAA and outscored opponents 319–6, recording eight shutouts under head coach Edward P. Hurt.

Coach Edward P. Hurt’s Impact

Hurt arrived at Morgan in 1929 after a strong run at Virginia Seminary (now VUL). His 1933 squad’s 9–0 record earned them the CIAA title and the Black college national championship.

In December, Black newspapers across the country ran a photo of the four backs under the headline “The Four Horsemen of the Morgan College Eleven.” Like Notre Dame’s group, the nickname evoked biblical imagery of dominance. Morgan’s quartet lost just two games from 1930 through 1935.

Meet the Four Horsemen

Tom “Tank”?Conrad – The Gritty Captain

A 220 pound left halfback and team captain, Conrad scored nine touchdowns and an extra point in 1933. After college, he played for the New York Brown Bombers, a team coached by Fritz Pollard. His tough, punishing style earned him the nickname “Negro Nagurski.”

Conrad later became a successful coach, leading Delaware State (1943–49) and Winston?Salem State (1950–1969), where he won 98 games. He also served as a professor of physical education.

Howard “Brute/Brutus”?Wilson – The Tactical Maestro

Wilson commanded the backfield as Morgan’s quarterback. He scored 12 touchdowns in 1933, helping secure a second straight CIAA crown.

Post-graduation, he built a powerhouse high school team in Smithfield, NC, then led Winston-Salem Teachers College to an undefeated season in 1941. He hired Clarence “Big House” Gaines, who would later become a basketball legend. Wilson also coached Shaw to an unbeaten season in 1947 and held multiple athletic roles at Morgan. He was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame in 2001.

John “Johnnie”?Sturgis – The All?Round Performer

Sturgis was a versatile right halfback and CIAA javelin record holder. Known for his rushing, passing, and kicking, he epitomized the multi-sport athlete long before it was common. While less is known about his post-college life, his skill set set a standard for future HBCU stars.





Otis “What-A-Man”Troupe – The Dynamic Fullback

Just a sophomore in 1933, Troupe earned letters in football, basketball, and track—and even sang tenor in the choir. He played key roles in Morgan’s 1934 and 1935 title runs and later joined the Brown Bombers. Troupe coached at Howard University, joined the D.C. Police, and later became a referee. He passed away in 1994.

Shut Out of the NFL

Despite their dominance, Morgan’s Four Horsemen never got a shot at the NFL. As they starred in the CIAA, NFL owners like George Preston Marshall pushed for a “gentleman’s agreement” to exclude Black players—a ban that lasted until after WWII.

When integration finally came, Morgan alumni like Len Ford (who transferred to Michigan) and Rosey Brown found success and even earned Hall of Fame recognition. But by then, white colleges —including Notre Dame— were poaching Black talent, and Morgan—and Hurt—faded from the national spotlight.

Hill was also a championship track coach.

Notre Dame got due, Morgan still waiting

Hurt won 73 percent of his games as a football coach, dominated CIAA track, and found success in basketball. He captured 14 CIAA titles. Yet he still isn’t in the College Football Hall of Fame. Neither are any of Morgan’s Four Horsemen—while Notre Dame’s group was fully enshrined by 1970.

Morgan State’s legendary quartet and their coach deserve far more recognition. They didn’t ride into mainstream fame like Notre Dame’s Horsemen, but they carved out a legacy built on excellence, resilience, and dignity. Their story remains a blueprint for today’s HBCU athletes and a reminder of what history too often overlooks.