Legendary QB joins revamped HBCU coaching staff

Fort Valley State University has added a true HBCU icon to its coaching staff. The Division II powerhouse has added Willie Totten as its Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator. Totten, a legendary quarterback and HBCU Hall of Famer, joins the Wildcats under newly hired head coach Marlon Watson.

For a transitioning program, Totten’s arrival brings not only credibility but also a wealth of experience steeped in the greatness of Black college football.

A Legendary Playing Career at Mississippi Valley State

Totten made history at Mississippi Valley State in the early 1980s. As the quarterback, he teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form one of the most explosive duos in college football history. The two shattered multiple NCAA records in a high-powered offense that grabbed national attention.

While Rice went on to NFL stardom and became one of the greatest receivers of all time, Totten’s pro path was less conventional. He played in the Canadian Football League, the Arena Football League, and briefly in the NFL as a replacement player during the 1987 strike.

Totten’s legacy goes far beyond his playing days. He returned to Mississippi Valley State in various coaching roles, eventually serving as head coach from 2002 to 2009. His deep connection with the school is undeniable—the football stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, is named Rice-Totten Stadium in honor of the legendary pair.

His influence has remained strong in HBCU football, where he has served in several coaching and administrative roles. Few figures are more connected to the heartbeat of HBCU football than Willie Totten.

A Major Boost for First-Year Coach Marlon Watson

Fort Valley State is entering a new chapter with head coach Marlon Watson at the helm. Bringing in a proven leader like Totten, who understands the culture, history, and grind of HBCU football, gives the Wildcats an edge few Division II programs can claim.

Totten’s knowledge, leadership, and legacy will be invaluable for player development, especially at the quarterback position. His presence also sends a strong message to recruits: Fort Valley is serious about returning to the top.

For Watson and his staff, Totten isn’t just another assistant. He’s a walking chapter of HBCU football history. His presence will be instrumental in developing quarterbacks, instilling discipline, and raising the bar across the board. More than anything, he gives Fort Valley State instant credibility, reminding players and recruits alike that greatness is within reach when legends lead the way.