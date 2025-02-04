SWAC position coach takes over as HC of Division II HBCU

FORT VALLEY, Ga. – Fort Valley State University (FVSU) is proud to announce the appointment of Marlon Watson as the head football coach of the Wildcats HBCU football program. A seasoned coach with a track record of success at multiple collegiate levels, Watson brings a wealth of experience in player development, defensive strategy, and special teams excellence.

Over the past two seasons, Watson was a key member of the Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) coaching staff, serving as the special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach. During his tenure, he played an instrumental role in PVAMU’s 2023 SWAC Western Division Championship and led improvements in multiple statistical categories, including PATs, field goals, and net punting. He also helped mentor top athletes, including All-SWAC honorees and future professional players.

“We are excited to welcome Marlon Watson to the Wildcat family,” said President Paul Jones, Ph.D. “His depth of experience, leadership qualities, and ability to elevate student-athletes on and off the field make him an outstanding choice to lead our football program. We look forward to seeing the energy and excellence he brings to Wildcat Nation.”

Before joining PVAMU, Watson served as the defensive coordinator at Upper Iowa University in 2021, where he coached a first-team All-NSIC defensive lineman and helped the team achieve national rankings in key defensive categories. He also spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at another Division II HBCU Elizabeth City State University, where he significantly improved the team’s overall defensive performance despite challenges such as no spring ball and school closures due to hurricanes. His coaching experience also includes stints at FCS HBCU Alabama A&M University, where he developed standout players such as All-SWAC linebacker Kenny Davis and played a key role in recruiting some of the program’s most dominant athletes, including record-setting HBCU quarterback Aqeel Glass and running back Jordan Bentley.

“I look forward to seeing Coach Marlon Watson’s leadership as our head football coach. He is an outstanding and authentic man with a strong passion for developing young men,” said Interim Athletic Director Daphnie Johnson. “His track record of competitive success at the collegiate levels makes me confident that he will lead our football program to new heights. We welcome his wife Jasmine, and his children, Brayden, Brianna, and Brynleigh, to the Valley.”

Additionally, Watson has coached at Georgia Military College and Bethel University in Tennessee, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back Mid-South Conference Championships and multiple NAIA playoff appearances. His experience extends to the high school level as well, having served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Joliet West High School in Illinois, where he developed multiple All-Conference players.

Watson shared his excitement about joining FVSU and leading the Wildcats:

“Thank you to President Paul Jones, Interim Athletic Director Daphnie Johnson, and the entire search committee for the opportunity to be the head football coach. I am grateful and extremely honored for the opportunity to lead the Fort Valley State University football program. FVSU has a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence. I look forward to serving our phenomenal student-athletes, partnering with our dedicated staff and fostering a positive relationship with our passionate community to build on that legacy.”

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Watson was a linebacker at Northern Illinois University under Head Coach Joe Novak. As a key player for the Huskies, he contributed to a program that achieved a No. 10 national ranking in 2003, securing victories over nationally ranked opponents Maryland, Alabama and Iowa State. During his collegiate career, Northern Illinois was a three-time MAC West Co-Champion (2001, 2002, 2004) and won the 2004 Silicon Valley Bowl. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Northern Illinois and later obtained a master’s degree in education from Bethel University in Tennessee.

A dedicated family man, Watson is married to Jasmine Watson, and together they have three children: Brayden, Briann, and Brynleigh.

A formal press conference introducing Coach Marlon Watson will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 14 at the Christine and Willie C. Jones Amphitheater. All media, fans, and members of the Wildcat community are invited to attend.