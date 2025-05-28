Black Student-Athlete Summit wraps in Chicago

The 2025 Black Student-Athlete Summit wrapped this past weekend at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, marking a decade of transformative impact, cultural pride, and educational empowerment. With more than 1,300 attendees—including student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and higher education leaders from across the country, including HBCU programs—the four-day event underscored its mission: to prepare Black student-athletes for life beyond sports and leadership beyond the locker room.

This year’s Summit further solidified its status as the largest and most influential gathering of its kind, focusing on four core pillars: academic achievement, mental wellness, financial literacy, and career development. While only 2% of college athletes go pro, this movement is designed for the other 98%—the future executives, entrepreneurs, and community changemakers.

Summit Kickoff: Ryan Clark and Dr. Zaldwaynaka Scott Set the Tone

Opening night featured ESPN analyst and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark as keynote speaker and guest of honor. Dr. Zaldwaynaka Scott, president of Chicago State University, welcomed attendees and expressed her support for the Summit’s vision and the university’s role as host.

Their presence kicked off a weekend of high-level insight, spirited discussion, and actionable strategies tailored to Black student-athletes from all types of institutions, including HBCUs, PWIs, and two-year colleges.

Dynamic Speakers and Empowering Conversations

The 2025 Summit featured a powerful roster of speakers who addressed critical topics facing student-athletes today:

, ESPN sports reporter and Peloton instructor, shared her personal journey on perseverance and purpose after sports. Arielle Chambers , founder of HighlightHER, discussed visibility, media empowerment, and the importance of representation in sports.

, founder of HighlightHER, discussed visibility, media empowerment, and the importance of representation in sports. NFL veterans, former college athletes, mental health advocates, and business leaders led panels on entrepreneurship, wealth building, identity development, and post-athletic transitions.

The Summit’s dozens of breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and mentorship activations equipped attendees with real-world tools to thrive academically, financially, and professionally.

Dr. Leonard Moore: HBCU Alumnus and Visionary Founder

The driving force behind the Summit is Leonard N. Moore, Ph.D., a proud Jackson State University graduate and one of the nation’s leading advocates for Black student-athletes. Dr. Moore founded the Summit to address longstanding gaps in how institutions support Black athletes—especially those attending or representing HBCUs.

Currently a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, Dr. Moore also serves as Executive Director of the UT-HBCU Initiative, a program that builds academic and leadership bridges between UT and HBCU communities. A historian by training, Dr. Moore earned his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University and has authored four influential books, including Black Rage in New Orleans and Teaching Black History to White People.

Since 2014, he has taken more than 600 Black students abroad through leadership and cultural immersion programs in China, South Africa, and Dubai. His work continues to connect the global Black experience to the needs and aspirations of Black student-athletes in the U.S.

A Cultural Movement with HBCU Roots and a National Reach

Far more than a traditional conference, the Black Student-Athlete Summit has become a national movement rooted in equity, empowerment, and education. As it moves into its second decade, the Summit is reinforcing the importance of community, identity, and opportunity—especially within the context of HBCU excellence and leadership development.

From the stage to the breakout rooms, this year’s Summit elevated the stories and potential of Black athletes at every level. Whether representing HBCUs, PWIs, or professional ambitions, attendees left inspired to lead far beyond the field.