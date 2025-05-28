SEC hoops squad set to play season opener on HBCU campus

Howard University men’s basketball will open its 2025-26 season with a home game against the University of Missouri (Mizzou) on November 3, 2025, at Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C. This marks the second straight year the Bison and Tigers, HBCU vs. SEC matchup, will face off. Mizzou claimed a 77-62 win in last year’s matchup in Columbia.

For Howard, this isn’t just another game. Led by head coach Kenneth Blakeney, the Bison finished the 2024-25 season with a 12-20 overall record and 7-7 in MEAC play. The team showed resilience, making a spirited run to the MEAC Tournament semifinals. Now, hosting Mizzou offers a chance to build momentum and prove that HBCU programs can win on a national stage.

On the other hand, Mizzou, coached by Dennis Gates, ended last season with a 22-12 overall record and a 10-8 SEC mark. They reached the NCAA Tournament but were upset in the first round by Drake. Returning players like Mark Mitchell and Anthony Robinson II, who scored 16 and 13 points against Howard last year, will make the Tigers tough competition.

This matchup reflects a broader trend. Power Five programs are scheduling more games against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Howard University faced Kansas in the NCAA Tournament last year and showed grit despite the loss. Recent HBCU vs. SEC clashes, like Texas Southern’s upset of Florida and Norfolk State’s near-win over South Carolina, have highlighted the growing depth of HBCU programs.

Burr Gymnasium, with its 2,700-seat capacity, promises an electric atmosphere. Unlike Mizzou’s 2024-25 opener at FedExForum, which drew over 11,700 fans, Burr’s intimate setting will create a home-court edge. The energy from the HBCU fans is sure to echo through the gym with every play.

For Howard fans, this is a chance to pack the house, wear blue and white, and make some noise. For HBCU basketball, it’s a statement about earning respect and recognition.

