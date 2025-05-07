DeSean Jackson signs Division III star to HBCU roster

In a rare and headline-worthy transfer, HBCU football program Delaware State has added Division III standout James Woods of Brevard College to its football roster. First-year head coach and NFL great DeSean Jackson continues to make waves with his unconventional recruiting approach, and Woods may be his most intriguing addition yet. The North Carolina native announced his transfer via his X account, confirming his move from the non-scholarship ranks of DIII to the FCS-HBCU stage.

Woods, a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back, turned heads at Brevard College, where he earned All-conference honors. Last season, He had four interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 31 tackles in seven games. Woods finished the year with two touchdowns, including a 60-yard pick-six that earned him a spot on the D3Football.com National Team of the Week.

DIII Star

In three seasons at Brevard, Woods put up an impressive career stat sheet. He played in 26 games, recorded 112 total tackles (89 solo), five interceptions, three forced fumbles, three blocks, and three touchdowns. Despite playing at a program without athletic scholarships, his production made him a standout talent at the DIII level.

It is exceedingly rare for a Division III player to make the leap directly to an FCS program. Most transfers from DIII either step into smaller NAIA or DII schools, and only a handful per year make the jump to FCS or higher. Notable exceptions include players like Ali Marpet (Hobart to the NFL) and Brandon Zylstra (Concordia to the CFL and NFL), proving the pipeline is narrow but not impossible.

Since taking the reins at Delaware State, DeSean Jackson has committed to finding overlooked talent from coast to coast. His recruiting trail has included players from under-recruited areas, junior colleges, and now Division III—a move that reflects both his eye for talent and his belief in second chances. Woods adds to a growing list of transfers and signees who come from nontraditional paths but hope to bring hunger and raw ability to the Hornets’ locker room.

For Delaware State, a program looking to rise in the HBCU football landscape, these kinds of moves signal a fresh philosophy. Jackson is betting on upside and passion over pedigree. Whether that gamble pays off will unfold on the field, but one thing is certain—James Woods’ journey from Brevard to the FCS spotlight is already one of the most intriguing stories of this recruiting cycle.

With talent like Woods and a coach unafraid to break the mold, Delaware State’s upcoming season will be one to watch in the world of HBCU football.