DeSean Jackson quickly revamps HBCU roster with talent

Delaware State University football is undergoing a major transformation under new head coach DeSean Jackson, and one of the first players to join this new era is wide receiver Anthony James Jr. The former HBCU wide receiver from Morgan State player has transferred to conference rival Delaware State, drawn by the chance to learn from Jackson, a former NFL star known for his elite skills and game-breaking ability.

James explained that his decision to transfer was about more than just football. “I want to learn the way he thinks,” James said. “How does he look at the defense? How does he know what’s going on? Everybody has different ways of coaching, and I just want to see how he thinks about his routes.” For James, it’s about personal growth and development, and he is eager to compete in his new environment.

Other members of DeSean Jackson’s first recruiting class include some of the most talented players Delaware State has seen in years. Wide receiver Jadyn Robinson, a three-star recruit from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA, is among them. Robinson, who had scholarship offers from Grambling, Texas, Arizona State, and Syracuse, is more than likely the highest-rated recruit in recent history for the program. His decision to join Delaware State over schools with long-established football traditions is a testament to the excitement Jackson is building around the Hornets.

The recruiting class also includes running back Kobe Boykin from Los Angeles, a three-star talent transferring from Jackson State, and 6’7” offensive lineman Elijah Payne, who started his career at Arizona. Both players bring size and skill to key positions. Running back Derek Boyd from Crenshaw, CA, and safety Tracy Foe Jones from Long Beach Poly High School round out a group of athletes Jackson is bringing to Delaware State from the West Coast, establishing a new pipeline for the HBCU program.

James, Robinson, and the rest of this talented group are part of Jackson’s vision to elevate Delaware State football and raise the program’s profile in HBCU sports. “He’s going to bring attention. He’s going to bring exposure,” James said about Jackson. The new head coach’s ability to recruit top-tier talent, coupled with his NFL pedigree, has created a sense of optimism around the program.

With a revamped roster and a fresh approach, Delaware State University is poised to turn heads in the MEAC this season. The combination of experienced transfers and high-caliber recruits like Robinson is a clear sign that the Hornets are ready to compete at a higher level. HBCU football fans will be watching closely as Delaware State’s new chapter unfolds.