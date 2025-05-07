HBCU football programs ruled ineligible for postseason

The NCAA’s latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) report has rendered two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) and Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU)—ineligible for postseason play due to low academic performance scores. This development highlights the ongoing challenges HBCU football programs face in balancing athletic competitiveness with academic accountability.

Understanding the APR

The APR is a metric used by the NCAA to monitor the academic performance and retention of student-athletes. Each team is scored on a scale up to 1000, with a minimum multi-year average of 930 required to avoid penalties. Scores below this threshold can lead to sanctions such as practice reductions or postseason bans.

APR Scores and Penalties

In the 2022–2023 academic year, UAPB’s football program recorded an APR of 914, while MVSU posted a score of 904. Both scores fall below the NCAA’s 930 benchmark, resulting in Level One penalties, including practice reductions. Additionally, these programs are barred from postseason competition.

In contrast, Florida A&M University (FAMU) received an APR of 911. While also below the threshold, FAMU’s penalty was limited to a reduction in practice time, without a postseason ban.

Impact on Programs

Both UAPB and MVSU have faced financial constraints that affect their athletic departments. Limited resources can hinder academic support services for athletes, contributing to lower APR scores. These sanctions may also impact recruiting efforts and could lead to increased transfers, as athletes often seek programs with postseason opportunities.

In the 2024 season, MVSU’s football team struggled, finishing with a 1–11 record. UAPB also faced on-field challenges in 2024 that reflected broader issues within the program. While neither team was expected to contend for postseason play, the imposed sanctions could exacerbate difficulties in building competitive and academically compliant teams.

Historical Context

HBCU programs have historically been overrepresented among programs penalized for low APR scores. 2015 for example, 15 of the 21 teams facing postseason bans were from HBCUs. This trend highlights systemic challenges, including funding disparities and resource limitations, that affect academic support for student-athletes at these institutions.

Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort to enhance academic resources and support systems within HBCU athletic programs. Improving APR scores is essential for compliance and the long-term success and stability of these teams.