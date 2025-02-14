How good is DeSean Jackson’s first HBCU recruiting class?

Delaware State football is at a crossroads. After a 1-11 (0-5 MEAC) season in 2024, the Hornets were outscored 446 to 212, struggled in the trenches, and lacked offensive firepower. But with new head coach DeSean Jackson at the helm, change is coming. Jackson’s first recruiting class is one of the most promising in Delaware State football history, blending FBS transfers and high-upside high school recruits. But can this group turn DSU into a competitive force in HBCU football?

One of the biggest questions is: Who replaces star running back Jaden Sutton, and can Jackson find the missing pieces to elevate the program?

Replacing Jaden Sutton: Can Kobe Boykin Be the Next Star RB?

The biggest loss for Delaware State heading into 2025 is Jaden Sutton, the team’s most productive offensive weapon last season.

Jaden Sutton’s 2024 Stats:

1,220 rushing yards, 12 TDs, 6.6 yards per carry

70% of the team’s total rushing yards

Longest run: 72 yards

With Sutton gone, DeSean Jackson and Delaware State must find a new RB1 to carry the offense. Enter Kobe Boykin, a transfer from Jackson State, who is expected to take over as the lead back.

Why Kobe Boykin Could Be Delaware State’s Next Star:

Played in a competitive HBCU football environment at Jackson State.

at Jackson State. Brings speed, power, and versatility , making him a great fit in Jackson’s system.

, making him a great fit in Jackson’s system. Will run behind a much-improved offensive line, which should create more opportunities.

Will Marquis Gillis Bounce Back?

2022 MEAC Rookie of the Year but struggled with injuries in 2024.

but struggled with injuries in 2024. Only played two games last season but has the talent to compete for the top spot.

but has the talent to compete for the top spot. Could form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Boykin if he returns to form.

If Boykin lives up to expectations and Gillis regains his freshman-year form, Delaware State could have one of the most dangerous rushing attacks in HBCU football.

Offensive Line Overhaul: Fixing the Biggest Weakness

2024 Issue: Poor Protection & Blocking

45 sacks allowed (worst in the MEAC).

(worst in the MEAC). Averaged just 309.3 total yards per game (compared to 432.3 YPG by opponents ).

(compared to ). Struggled in short-yardage and red-zone situations.

2025 Solution: Bigger, Stronger Linemen

Elijha Payne (OL, Arizona, 6’7”) – FBS experience at left tackle.

– FBS experience at left tackle. Rodney Leaks (OL, Houston Christian, 6’5”) – Strong interior lineman.

– Strong interior lineman. Keyshawn Ross Jr. (OL, Huguenot HS, 6’3”) – A promising high school recruit.

– A promising high school recruit. Blake Brown (OL, East St. Louis HS, 6’4”) – Adds much-needed depth.

With these additions, expect a major improvement in both pass protection and run blocking, allowing Boykin and Gillis to thrive.

Delaware State’s Defensive Line Revamp: Bringing the Pressure

2024 Issue: No Pass Rush, Weak Run Defense

Only 7 sacks in 12 games (worst in the MEAC).

(worst in the MEAC). Opposing quarterbacks threw for 2,911 yards and 26 TDs.

2025 Solution: A More Physical Defensive Front

Alexander Cobbs (DE, San Jose State, 6’3”) – FBS transfer with pass-rushing experience.

– FBS transfer with pass-rushing experience. Malik Jacques (DE, Venice HS, 6’5”) – A high-upside athlete who adds size on the edge.

– A high-upside athlete who adds size on the edge. Julius Valentine Jr. (DE, Charles H. Flowers HS, 6’4”) – Strong pass rusher with potential to start early.

– Strong pass rusher with potential to start early. Chris Trumbull (EDGE, Red Lion Christian Academy, 6’4″) – Productive homegrown Delaware talent.

These additions should help Delaware State generate pressure and improve its run defense, two critical areas that cost them games in 2024.

Playmakers at Wide Receiver: Can DSU’s Passing Game Take Off?

2024 Issue: Lack of Big Plays at WR

No wide receiver had more than 600 yards .

. Passing game averaged just 164.1 yards per game.

2025 Solution: New Weapons in the Passing Game

Antonio Gates Jr. (WR, Michigan State, 6’2”) – A former FBS player with great hands and size.

– A former FBS player with great hands and size. Jadyn Robinson (WR, Junipero Serra HS, 3? recruit) – The highest-rated recruit in DSU history.

– The highest-rated recruit in DSU history. Ezekiel Orozco (WR, Long Beach Poly HS) – A speedster who adds a much-needed deep threat.

With these new playmakers under the tutelage of DeSean Jackson we should expect Delaware State’s passing attack to be much more dynamic in 2025.

A New National Recruiting Pipeline for Delaware State

One of the most promising aspects of Jackson’s tenure so far is his ability to recruit across multiple regions. Instead of relying only on local talent, Delaware State is now pulling players from top football states across the country.

California (Long Beach Poly, Junipero Serra HS) – A pipeline for elite wide receivers and defensive backs .

– A pipeline for . Midwest (Michigan State, East St. Louis HS) – Bringing in FBS transfers and big offensive linemen .

– Bringing in . Southeast (Georgia, Florida, Texas) – Adding speed and athleticism across multiple positions .

– Adding . Maryland/DC Area (St. Frances Academy, Charles H. Flowers HS) – A hotbed for defensive talent.

By expanding its recruiting footprint, Delaware State is becoming a more attractive option for high-level prospects looking to play HBCU football.