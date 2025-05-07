HBCU football could gain from NCAA schedule expansion

A major shift could be on the horizon for HBCU football programs at the NCAA FCS Division I level. The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Oversight Committee is recommending a change that would allow all FCS teams—including those in the MEAC and SWAC—to schedule 12 regular-season games every year beginning in 2026. Under current rules, teams are limited to 12 games only when the calendar includes 14 Saturdays between the end of August and late November, which hasn’t been an issue recently—each season from 2015 through 2030 meets that condition.

For HBCU football programs, this rule change could have immediate and long-term implications. The ability to schedule a 12th game each year opens more chances to secure guarantee games against FBS opponents, add showcase matchups, and maintain traditions that define the cultural fabric of HBCU football.

However, the way this rule would impact each conference varies. The MEAC, which has a smaller number of football-playing members, typically operates with a lighter conference schedule, often leaving room for four or five non-conference games even under the current 11-game model. This flexibility has allowed programs like North Carolina Central and Howard to pursue national exposure through matchups against FBS schools or Ivy League opponents as well as games against historic rivals outside of the conference. A 12th game would offer even more space to explore additional rivalries, classics, or revenue opportunities—without disrupting conference standings or postseason plans.

In contrast, the SWAC’s structure presents a tighter scheduling situation. With two divisions and eight required conference games, plus a potential ninth game for the conference championship, many SWAC schools are already working within a packed calendar. Teams like Jackson State, Southern, and Grambling State often face difficult choices in trying to preserve traditional games like the Orange Blossom Classic or the Bayou Classic. The addition of a 12th regular-season slot could relieve that pressure, allowing schools to retain those marquee events while still fulfilling conference commitments and exploring high-value non-conference matchups.

Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis eludes a Howard University defender in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. (082722)

The proposal would also bring an end to the use of Week Zero games by standardizing the start date of the FCS season. Under current rules, some programs have used legislated exceptions to play early-season games on the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. Starting in 2026, all FCS teams would instead begin competition on the Thursday 13 weeks before the FCS playoff bracket is released. This effectively eliminates Week 0 games, removing an exposure window. While this levels the calendar across the board, it also limits early visibility for programs that previously used that stage to launch their seasons.

Coaches and players would also feel the effect. A longer schedule requires careful roster management, especially for programs working with limited depth. But it also provides more opportunities for players to showcase their talent, particularly in high-profile games that draw the attention of NFL scouts and media outlets. For athletic departments, this change means earlier planning around housing, travel, and academic support as the calendar expands.

The next steps are critical. The recommendation will be presented to the NCAA Division I Council on May 15, with a final decision scheduled for June 24–25. If approved, the new 12-game schedule will go into effect beginning with the 2026 season. For HBCU football programs in the MEAC and SWAC, the proposed rule opens the door to expanded strategy, tradition preservation, and national visibility—all while reinforcing the cultural and financial importance of the HBCU football calendar.