Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft slide sends social media shockwave

In one of the most shocking developments of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a top-five pick, remains undrafted after three rounds. The former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback’s precipitous fall has sparked widespread debate, with figures ranging from Stephen A. Smith to Robert Griffin III to U.S. President Donald Trump weighing in on the unexpected slide of the one-time HBCU signal caller.

Sanders’ journey began at Jackson State, a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), where he proved to be an elite football talent, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his freshman season. His performance not only elevated the HBCU program back to SWAC championship status, but he and his father, head coach Deion Sanders, also brought national attention to HBCU football like never before. Despite transferring to Colorado, Sanders’ roots at Jackson State remain a significant part of his narrative.

“HBCUs is definitely my foundation. And I’m excited to be a part of that class, be a part of that group and that community of people,” Sanders said in January 2025. “It’s definitely a truly grateful experience, going there and experiencing that and knowing that’s my foundation and going to a Power Five and experiencing all that also.”

“So we went, we changed the culture at Jackson, brought attention to the program and we did everything people didn’t think we was able to do,” Sanders continued. “So that’s why I know I’m the most guaranteed risk you can take.”

Draft Slide

Despite Shedeur’s confidence, NFL analysts have pointed to several factors contributing to his draft slide. Notably, his decision to skip the NFL Scouting Combine raised eyebrows. Additionally, reports surfaced about underwhelming interviews with teams, with one longtime NFL assistant coach reportedly saying his time with Sanders was “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks, he never plays on time, he has horrible body language, he blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.” Such characterizations, whether fair or not, seem to have impacted his draft stock.

“I can’t think of a more difficult quarterback case study, to try and come to a conclusion whether or not I believe he’s going to succeed to the level he’ll get drafted,” a veteran NFL scout told ESPN in an article titled The inside story of Shedeur Sanders’ unique draft process.

Comparatively, quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were selected in the first round. Ward, chosen first overall by the Tennessee Titans, boasted impressive stats with over 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns in his final college season. Dart, picked 25th by the New York Giants, had a strong showing with 3,800 yards and 32 touchdowns. In the second round, the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough with the 40th pick. The Seattle Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe at No. 92 in the third round. While Sanders’ numbers were comparable, some underlying concerns are giving teams pause.

Remaining Positive

After not being selected in the first round on Thursday, Shedeur remained positive as he looked forward to night two of the draft. “We all didn’t expect this, of course,” he told the crowd at his draft party. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible — everything’s possible.

“I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. “Under no circumstance — we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re on to bigger and better things…Tomorrow’s the day. We’re gonna be happy regardless.”

The media frenzy surrounding Sanders’ draft status intensified as Round 2 progressed into Round 3. Shedeur’s undrafted status became the central focus of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage and on social media. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested that teams might be wary of the potential media circus surrounding Sanders, given that his father, Deion Sanders, is a high-profile presence in football.

This is a damn disgrace. How in the hell is @Shedeur not off the board, not drafted yet. Y’all still think this doesn’t have anything to do with teams hatin on @DeionSanders. This kid is a first rounder. In a different way, this is Kaepernick all over again…..being kept out. A… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 26, 2025

Robert Griffin III defended Sanders, questioning why his background was being used against him.

Despite the disappointment, Shedeur Sanders remains optimistic, posting “Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING” on his X account on Friday night. As the draft progresses into its final rounds. The football world watches closely to see where this talented quarterback will land.