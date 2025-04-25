Shedeur Sanders reacts to first round slip

Shedeur Sanders did not hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.



The former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback was once thought to be a top five pick, but was not one of the first 32 selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course. But I feel like with God — everything is possible,” Sanders told the crowd gathered at his home. “Everything is possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason.”

Two quarterbacks were taken in the first round on Thursday night. Cam Ward was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans while the New York Giants selected Jaxson Dart after trading back into the first round.

Shedeur Sanders’ teammate, Travis Hunter, was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Sanders has been hit with a barrage of bad press in the form of anonymous reports in the media as the NFL Draft inched closer.



“All this is, of course, fuel to the fire,” Sanders told his audience. “Under no circumstances — we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand we on to bigger and better things.”



The NFL Draft will continue on Friday with the second and third round and conclude on Saturday with rounds four through seven.

“Tomorrow is a day we’re going to be happy regardless,” Sanders said before walking off. “Legendary.”