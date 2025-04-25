Top pick in NFL Draft walking in footsteps of HBCU legend

Cam Ward’s journey from a zero-star recruit to the No. 1 overall pick is one of the most compelling storylines in recent NFL Draft history. Now, as the new face of the Tennessee Titans, Ward is quite literally walking in the footsteps of HBCU legend and Titans icon Steve McNair. A comparison that has captured the imagination of fans and analysts alike.

Ward’s path mirrors McNair’s in powerful ways. While McNair rose from Alcorn State, an HBCU powerhouse, playing in what was then called Division I-AA, now FCS. Cam Ward began at Incarnate Word, a smaller FCS program, before climbing the college football ranks through stops at Washington State and the University of Miami. Despite humble beginnings, both quarterbacks emerged as dynamic leaders. Both carrying the expectation of taking the Tennessee Titans franchise to great heights.

Young Star

His 2024 season at Miami took Ward from a promising prospect to a number one pick. He amassed 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, solidifying his status as a top prospect. Analysts have drawn comparisons between Ward and McNair, noting similarities in their playing styles and leadership qualities.

The comparisons came early and often during NFL Draft coverage. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky boldly declared, “We’re getting the next Steve McNair,” pointing to Ward’s arm strength, mobility, and fearlessness in the pocket. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah added that Ward’s ability to “set his feet after scrambling” and command the game under pressure reminded him of McNair in his prime.

Jeremiah likened Ward to both Baker Mayfield and Steve McNair, emphasizing his dual-threat capabilities. The analyst noted that Ward’s balance of scrambling and ability to set his feet in the pocket reminded him of McNair.

Emory Hunt Jr., an analyst and writer, remarked, “When Cam took the field at Incarnate Word, I was like, ‘Wow, he looks a lot like Steve McNair.” Drawing attention to Ward’s early display of McNair-like qualities.

HBCU Legend

Steve McNair remains one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever come from an HBCU. He set FCS records with 14,496 passing yards and 16,823 total yards. McNair was drafted third overall in 1995 by the Houston Oilers. He became the highest-selected offensive player from an HBCU, but during his time with the Oilers, the franchise relocated and rebranded as the Tennessee Titans. This transition made McNair the face of a new era in Tennessee football. His transition to the Tennessee Titans and subsequent success paved the way for future quarterbacks like Ward. McNair became a co-MVP, led the Titans to a Super Bowl, and established a legacy in Tennessee that remains unmatched. Until now, perhaps.

“I think I know a decent amount about Steve McNair. I’m blessed to, you know, be in a situation like he was, to have an expectation like that.” Ward said about McNair shortly after being drafted. “But at the end of the day, I want to be the greatest to do it. I’m not looking up to no man—I want everybody to look up to me. And so I’m honored to be here. I’m just ready and happy that I’m the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.”

The echoes of McNair’s journey are clear, but Ward is determined to blaze his own trail while honoring the one McNair carved out before him. For the Titans, Ward isn’t just a new quarterback—he’s a something of a spiritual successor. His story brings the franchise’s connection to its past full circle, linking it to its future with Cam Ward. As he steps under center in Nashville, Cam Ward doesn’t just carry the weight of being a top draft pick. He carries a legacy—and he’s ready to make it his own.