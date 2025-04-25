Trump slams NFL owners over Shedeur Sanders

The reverberation of the fall of Shedeur Sanders from the first round of the NFL Draft has reached the White House via President Donald Trump, as well as Stephen A. Smith.



Donald Trump took to Twitter/X on Friday afternoon to comment on Shedeur Sanders not being picked in the first round on Saturday.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL,” Trump posted. “He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.





That endorsement by the president came hours after Stephen A. Smith speculated that Deion Sanders may have played a role in his son slipping out of the first found.

“I believe that the biggest issue in all of this was Primetime Deion Sanders and the thought of having to deal with him,” Smith said, “It’s hard for me to sit here today and to watch a dude that was once projected to be one of the top two picks potentially in the draft to drop completely out of the first round, and to ignore all those reports that had come out about him leading into the draft.”

“If you think that I’m going to sit here and assume that that was strictly an evaluation about his football skills alone that led to him falling out the entire first round without his father having an impact, I don’t buy that,” Smith continued.



The second round of the NFL Draft kicks off on Friday night.