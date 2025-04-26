Resurfaced clip shows Travis Hunter predicting NFL Draft future

A resurfaced social media clip from 2022 has HBCU fans buzzing, as it shows former Jackson State star and Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter predicting he would one day be picked in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The clip, believed to have originated from either Hunter’s or Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel, captures a lighthearted moment during Jackson State’s walk-through at TIAA Bank Stadium — the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home field — before a matchup against Bethune-Cookman.

When asked how it felt to play on the field, Hunter initially joked he “was going to say something crazy,” but after a reset, he shared, “Hopefully I will get drafted here one day, cause you know they will have a top pick.” The cameraperson teased Hunter for disrespecting the Jaguars, implying their record would land them a high NFL Draft pick in a couple of years.

Watershed Moment

Hunter’s signature smile and confidence are on display even as a freshman. Coming out of Collins Hill High School in Georgia, he was the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country. In a shocking move that rocked the college football world, Hunter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, an HBCU led by NFL legend Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. His decision was a watershed moment in college football history. Showcasing Deion Sanders’ recruiting prowess by signing the nation’s best player to an FCS HBCU football program.

The importance of Travis Hunter’s HBCU experience cannot be overstated. Both Deion and Shedeur Sanders, who played quarterback at Jackson State, have often spoken about how their time at the HBCU shaped them personally and professionally. In numerous interviews, Deion Sanders emphasized that elevating HBCU culture and visibility was a mission close to his heart, and Shedeur has echoed those sentiments, crediting Jackson State for helping him mature into a leader. Hunter, too, has publicly acknowledged how valuable it was to be part of something bigger than football — a movement that celebrated Black excellence and legacy.

HBCU Star

Hunter’s time at Jackson State was impactful both on and off the field. As a freshman, he played in eight games, recording 15 tackles, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups on defense, while adding 18 receptions for 190 yards and four touchdowns on offense. His versatility and playmaking ability dazzled fans and scouts alike.

Ironically, although Hunter boldly predicted he would play for the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium as a pro one day, he never actually got to play there in college. After returning to practice the week before the Bethune-Cookman game, Hunter was ultimately held out to recover from an earlier injury fully. Jackson State dominated without him, crushing Bethune-Cookman 48-8. Hunter would make his return the following week at Jackson State’s Homecoming game against Campbell, where he made an immediate impact with eight tackles and an interception on defense, as well as a 48-yard reception on offense.

After an electrifying freshman season, Travis Hunter followed Coach Prime to the University of Colorado. He made history by winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming one of the most dynamic two-way players the sport has ever seen. His journey from an HBCU to national superstardom is a testament to the evolving landscape of college athletics, and his prophetic NFL Draft statement at TIAA Bank Stadium just might be coming true sooner than anyone expected.