HBCU softball: Three-time defending CIAA champs dethroned by WSSU

Winston-Salem State knocked off Bowie State twice — once in the opening round, once in an elimination game — to storm into the CIAA championship.

The HBCU softball world did not see this coming.



Winston-Salem State University arrived in Orangeburg, South Carolina with a losing overall record and almost no outside attention. What the Rams delivered instead was a bracket-busting run that rocked the CIAA, ended a dynasty, and reminded everyone why tournament softball is the most compelling format in college sports.



Winston-Salem State Rewrites the CIAA Softball Story



Bowie State entered as the No. 1 seed from the Northern Division after yet another undefeated division season. Under head coach Ed Powell, the Bulldogs had become the gold standard in HBCU softball — chasing a fourth consecutive CIAA championship with a roster full of major award winners and proven tournament experience.



However, WSSU had other plans.



The Rams knocked off Bowie State in the opening round, immediately becoming the tournament’s Cinderella story. Then, when the bracket demanded it again, Winston-Salem State delivered — eliminating the Bulldogs a second time and officially ending their title defense. Two wins over the dynasty. One tournament run no one will forget.



That is the “so what” of this story: an HBCU program with a sub-.500 record walked into the toughest bracket in the conference and dismantled the reigning power. Twice.

HBCU Tournament Magic on Full Display

WSSU’s run was built on timely offense and resilient pitching. The Rams found production throughout the lineup and got key performances in the circle when the pressure was highest. Instead of playing cautious against the favorite, Winston-Salem State played free — aggressive, confident, and locked in.



As a result, that confidence compounded with every win. By the time the Rams eliminated Bowie State for good, they were no longer playing like underdogs.



This is exactly what makes the CIAA Softball Tournament — and HBCU postseason play broadly — so compelling. Records, rankings, and championship streaks all reset when the bracket opens. Momentum becomes the great equalizer, and Winston-Salem State grabbed it early and never let go.



Even in defeat, Bowie State’s dynasty-era dominance stands as one of the great benchmarks in recent HBCU softball history. Three straight titles is a standard very few programs ever reach. But this week belongs to the Rams.



Follow the CIAA’s official tournament coverage for championship game results and updates.



Whatever happens next in Orangeburg, WSSU has already written itself into the conversation. This Rams squad proved that in HBCU tournament softball, belief is the most dangerous thing a team can carry into the bracket.