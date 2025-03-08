DeSean Jackson’s P4 transfer could signal style shift at HBCU

Delaware State football is entering a new era under head coach DeSean Jackson, and his first major quarterback commitment at the HBCU may offer a clue about his offensive vision. Former Michigan quarterback Anthony Arnou, a 6’2”, 234-pound pro-style passer, is headed to Delaware State, an HBCU competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

The MEAC has been dominated by dual-threat quarterbacks for years, but Jackson’s decision to recruit a big-bodied pocket passer suggests a pro-style shift for Delaware State. However, Arnou isn’t walking into an empty quarterback room. Marqui Adams, who showed flashes of potential last season, is still in the mix. With the HBCU program looking to improve from a 1-11 season, the battle for QB1 will be one to watch.

A Pro-Style Quarterback in a Dual-Threat League

The MEAC has traditionally seen mobile quarterbacks thrive. Recent stars like Davius Richard (North Carolina Central) and Corey Fields Jr. (South Carolina State) used their legs as much as their arms to lead their teams to championships.

Anthony Arnou, however, is a different type of quarterback.

His college career began at Fresno State, where he redshirted and then transferred to Pasadena City College. He threw for 620 yards and four touchdowns in just four games. His standout performances earned him a spot at Michigan, where he was a Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week, helping prepare the Wolverines’ defense for the Ohio State game.

As Arnou arrives at Delaware State, the big question is: Does Jackson’s quarterback choice signal a major offensive shift for the HBCU program?

Building a Pro-Style Offense at Delaware State

If DeSean Jackson is committed to a pocket-passing offense, he needs the right offensive line and playmakers to make it work. That’s why Delaware State’s recruiting overhaul is just as important as Arnou’s commitment.

Offensive Line: Protecting the Quarterback

The biggest weakness for Delaware State in 2024 was its offensive line:

Allowed 45 sacks (worst in the MEAC)

Averaged just 309.3 total yards per game

Struggled in red-zone situations

Jackson has made significant upgrades by bringing in bigger, more experienced linemen:

Elijha Payne (OL, Arizona, 6’7”) – FBS experience at left tackle.

– FBS experience at left tackle. Rodney Leaks (OL, Houston Christian, 6’5”) – Strong interior lineman.

– Strong interior lineman. Keyshawn Ross Jr. (OL, Huguenot HS, 6’3”) – Promising high school recruit.

– Promising high school recruit. Blake Brown (OL, East St. Louis HS, 6’4”) – Adds much-needed depth.

With these additions, Delaware State’s offensive line should improve—an essential factor for a pro-style quarterback like Arnou to succeed.

Finding a New Lead Running Back

The Hornets must replace Jaden Sutton, who was the engine of Delaware State’s offense last season, rushing for 1,220 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jackson brought in Kobe Boykin (Jackson State transfer) and will also look to Marquis Gillis (2022 MEAC Rookie of the Year) to handle the rushing attack.

If Boykin and Gillis provide a strong backfield, it will take pressure off Arnou and open up the passing game.

Revamping the Wide Receiver Room

For Delaware State’s passing offense to improve, Arnou will need playmakers at wide receiver. Jackson has already made key additions:

Antonio Gates Jr. (WR, Michigan State, 6’2”) – FBS talent with size and hands.

– FBS talent with size and hands. Jadyn Robinson (WR, Junipero Serra HS) – The highest-rated recruit in Delaware State football history .

– The highest-rated recruit in . Ezekiel Orozco (WR, Long Beach Poly HS) – A speedster who adds a much-needed deep threat.

With these additions, Delaware State’s passing attack has a chance to be far more explosive in 2025.

Is DeSean Jackson Changing Delaware State’s Football Identity?

Delaware State has struggled offensively for years, relying on a run-heavy system and mobile quarterbacks. But Jackson’s recruiting moves, particularly landing a pro-style quarterback like Arnou, suggest a more balanced, vertical passing attack.

However, two key factors will determine whether this shift is successful:

Can the offensive line give Arnou the time he needs to operate in the pocket? Will the new receivers and running backs provide the offensive firepower to complement a passing attack?

With five months until kickoff, Jackson’s first recruiting class at Delaware State is shaping up to be one of the best in HBCU football this offseason.

And it may all start with Anthony Arnou.