Big 12 opener, historic Classic highlights HBCU football schedule

PINE BLUFF, AR.– The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions football team has announced its 2025 HBCU football schedule, featuring a total of 12 games: five home games, six road games, and one neutral site matchup in a historic classic.

The Golden Lions will kick off their season on August 30 in Lubbock, Texas, against FBS opponent Texas Tech. Following that matchup with the Red Raiders, UAPB will travel for an in-state showdown against Central Arkansas on September 6.

UAPB will return to Simmons Bank Field for their home opener against Lincoln (CA) on September 13 before enjoying a bye week on September 20.

The Golden Lions will head to Memphis, TN, city of the (Home of the Blues) on September 27 to open conference play in the 36th Annual Southern Heritage Classic against Alcorn State. This marks the third consecutive year the Golden Lions will participate in this HBCU classic.

After Memphis, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will travel to Texas on October 4 to take on Texas Southern. They will then return home for two consecutive weeks to host Westgate University for homecoming on October 11 and Grambling State on October 18.

On October 25, the Golden Lions will head to Daytona, Florida, to face Bethune-Cookman. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Wildcats joined the conference.

UAPB will return home for back-to-back games against Southern University on November 1 and Florida A&M on November 15, which will also serve as Senior Day.

The Golden Lions will finish the regular season with two road games: first against Prairie View A&M on November 15 and then at Alabama State on November 22.

COMPLETE 2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 – at Texas Tech

Sept. 6 – at Central Arkansas

Sept. 13 – Lincoln (CA)

Sept. 20- BYE

Sept. 27 – Alcorn St. $!%* (Memphis)

Oct. 4 – at Texas Southern*

Oct. 11 – Westgate University$$ (Homecoming)

Oct. 18 – Grambling St.*

Oct. 25 – at Bethune-Cookman*

Nov. 1 – Southern U*

Nov. 8 – Florida A&M*

Nov. 15 – at Prairie View A&M*

Nov. 22 – at Alabama St.*

* – denotes SWAC Conference opponent

$!% – denotes 36th Annual Southern Heritage Classic

$$ – denotes Homecoming