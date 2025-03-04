Former Michigan QB transfers to HBCU to join Desean Jackson

Desean Jackson has landed a former Power Four quarterback for his roster to start his first year at Delaware State, an HBCU that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). to add to his first official recruiting class. Former Michigan quarter Anthony Arnou announced via Twitter “After graduating I will begin a new chapter at Delaware State”.

Arnou started his college career at Fresno State where he didn’t see any playing time his freshman year. His sophomore year he transferred to Pasadena City College, a JUCO, where he was able to see the field and show off his talents. At Pasadena he had a total of 620 passing yards with four touchdowns in only four games. In his first-ever college game, he threw for over 250 yards with three touchdowns. The 6’2″ 234-pound Arnou was a two-star quarterback coming out of high school in Santa Monica, California.

He transferred from Pasadena College after 2022 and landed in Michigan for the 2024 season. In Ann Arbor, he didn’t see any in-game action for the Wolverines but was a valuable practice player. He was named Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the defense for the Ohio State game.

Now Arnou will presumably finish his college career at Delaware State, teaming up with Desean Jackson and his initial hot recruiting class.

Our Cobi Simmons gave a detailed breakdown of just how good Jackson’s first recruiting class might be. You can read that article here on HBCU Gameday.

With the 2025 season just five months away, will Desean Jackson be able to turn this DSU football program that finished last year 1-11 around?

Thursday, August 28: at Delaware

Saturday, September 6: vs. Albany

Saturday, September 13: vs. Bowie St.

Saturday, September 20: at St. Francis

Saturday, September 27: at Sacred Heart

Saturday, October 4: at Monmouth

Saturday, October 11: vs. Southern Connecticut St. – HOMECOMING

Saturday, October 25: at NC Central

Saturday, November 1: vs. Norfolk St.