Revitalized HBCU hoops program gets most wins in over a decade

When Stan Waterman took over as head coach of Delaware State University men’s basketball in 2021, the program was in need of revival. The Hornets, a proud HBCU basketball program, had once been a dominant force in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), winning the 2005 MEAC Championship and making their first and only NCAA Tournament appearance. However, years of struggles followed, and the program was searching for a new leader to restore its winning tradition. Enter Stan Waterman, a Delaware basketball icon whose leadership has transformed the Hornets back into contenders.

His efforts have now earned him national recognition, including a nomination for the 2025 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, given annually to a coach who wins with integrity. With Delaware State recording its best season in over a decade, Waterman is restoring the program’s pride.

Before taking over at Delaware State, Waterman was already a Delaware basketball legend. A state champion as a player at Howard Career Center, he later built a powerhouse at Sanford School, winning multiple high school state championships. His coaching pedigree extended to USA Basketball, where he guided the junior national team to two gold medals, coaching future NBA stars.

Despite his success, transitioning from high school to Division I coaching at an HBCU was a challenge. His primary goal? Restoring a winning mindset.

“The biggest task for me at Delaware State really was just changing the culture,” Waterman said in his interview with Cobi in an interview with Cobi. “I came in at a time where the program had been struggling. They weren’t winning a whole lot of basketball games, so they weren’t conditioned or used to winning at that point.”

Instead of overhauling the roster, Waterman made a rare decision—he kept all 12 returning players from the previous team.

“Most situations, a new coach comes in, he cleans house, brings in the kind of guys that he wants to play with,” Waterman explained in the interview. “We kept them all and saw them through graduation.”

That first season was a challenge, with just two wins, but Waterman was laying the foundation for future success.

By his second season, Waterman’s impact became evident, with Delaware State tripling its win total. Then, in year three (2023-24), the Hornets fully re-emerged as a force in HBCU basketball:

15 wins – the most in over a decade

MEAC Championship Game appearance (first since 2015)

(first since 2015) National postseason berth (CBI Tournament)

Multiple players earning MEAC honors

“We had the lead on Howard with two and a half minutes to go,” Waterman recalled in the interview with Cobi about the MEAC title game. “Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way for us… but we’re going to use that as a springboard this season.”

The resurgence of Delaware State basketball is a reminder of its past success. Under former head coach Greg Jackson, the Hornets won three straight MEAC regular-season titles (2005-07) and made two NIT appearances. Waterman is now bringing that championship DNA back.

Waterman’s Coaching Philosophy: Development & Adaptation

Waterman’s ability to develop players has been key to Delaware State’s turnaround.

“In high school, you might have three really good basketball players and fill the roster with a track star, a baseball player, and just a good athlete,” Waterman said in his interview with Cobi. “At the collegiate level, almost everybody on the roster was the best player on their high school team.”

Under Waterman, several players have become MEAC stars:

Robert Smith – MEAC Player of the Week, career-high 34 points vs. Morgan State

– MEAC Player of the Week, career-high 34 points vs. Morgan State Martaz Robinson – Preseason All-MEAC First Team, 1500+ career points

– Preseason All-MEAC First Team, 1500+ career points Kaseem Watson – Emerging scorer and key contributor

With his player-first approach, Waterman has built a resilient and competitive Delaware State team, making it an attractive destination for recruits looking to excel at an HBCU program.

Modern college basketball presents challenges with the transfer portal and NIL. Waterman has had to adjust quickly, as Delaware State has developed talent only to see top players recruited away by larger programs.

“We had the Rookie of the Year last year in the league, another all-league player, and then our sixth man—our top three scorers,” Waterman said in his interview with Cobi. “If they have great seasons at our level, the big boys are going to come in and poach them. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Instead of resisting change, Waterman has embraced the transfer portal, using it to bring in experienced players and maintain Delaware State’s status as a contender in the MEAC.

“That door swings both ways,” he said. “As guys leave, there’s an opportunity to bring guys in.”

Delaware State is no longer rebuilding—it’s competing.

With a strong foundation, Waterman has positioned DSU as a program that can sustain success. The HBCU athletic renaissance has helped bring more attention to Delaware State, and the university is investing in athletics, including plans for a new facility.

“We’re unapologetically HBCU,” Waterman said in his interview with Cobi. “There are a lot of exciting things happening.”

One of Waterman’s biggest goals? Making Memorial Hall one of the toughest places to play in the country.

“We’re five and one at home, playing an exciting brand of basketball,” he said. “Check the schedule and come on down to Memorial Hall and catch a game.”

Stan Waterman’s arrival at Delaware State has reignited the program’s HBCU basketball legacy. With a culture of discipline, player development, and resilience, he has turned the Hornets into MEAC contenders once again.

With a Skip Prosser Award nomination, increased national attention, and a conference title in sight, Delaware State basketball is on the verge of its next great era—one led by a coach who has successfully blended tradition with modern innovation.