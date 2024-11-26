Eddie George wins conference coach of the year in fourth season

The 2024 Big South-OVC Football Association All-Conference and Annual Award winners have been announced following the conclusion of the regular season. The awards were voted on by head coaches and communications directors. Tennessee State fourth-year coach Eddie George earned the Coach of the Year award while his linebacker Sanders Ellis picked up Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

The Association also announced the Big South-OVC first and second teams which honored 72 players. UT Martin led the way with 15 selections across the two teams, followed closely by Southeast Missouri (14) and Tennessee Tech (11).

Eddie George, a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, led the Tigers to a 9-3 overall record and their first conference championship since 1999, as well as the program’s first FCS Playoff berth since 2013. TSU won nine games for the first time since 2013. Recognized as the Stats Perform HBCU Team of the Week twice this season, George’s squad enters the postseason ranked in both National Top 25 polls. The Tigers scored 40 points in a game four times this season, and had a four-game win streak from Sept. 28-Oct. 19, and did not lose consecutive games all season. Tennessee State ranks ninth in the country with 7.3 tackles-for-loss, had three defensive touchdowns, recovered 10 fumbles, owns the Association’s top kickoff return average (26.79), has thrown the fewest interceptions (7), ranks first in the conference in passing defense (195.8) and pass efficiency defense (116.15) and lost the fewest turnovers (15).

Tennessee State heads to FCS Playoffs

Tennessee State University (TSU), an HBCU, will face Montana on Nov. 30 at 10:15 p.m. EST in the first round of the 2024 FCS playoffs. This marks TSU’s first postseason appearance since 2013 and the first under head coach Eddie George. The Tigers, who finished the season 9-3, will aim to secure their place in the second round against a tough Montana squad.

TSU has been a balanced team this year, averaging 340.7 total yards per game. Quarterback Draylen Ellis leads the offense with 2,747 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Wide receiver Karate Brenson has been his top target, amassing 884 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Tigers’ pass rush is spearheaded by Eriq George, who has recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.