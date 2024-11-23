Eddie George, Tennessee State win OVC for first time since 1999

NASHVILLE — For the first time since 1999, the Tennessee State University football team is OVC Champions after knocking off #11 Southeast Missouri, 28-21, on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium. Now head coach Eddie George and the Tigers must wait until the morning to find their fate in the 2024 FCS Playoffs which will air Sunday at 12:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM CT on ESPNU.

The Tigers improved to 9-3 on the year and 6-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Redhawks fell to 9-3 and 6-2.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 232 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns without throwing an interception. The signal caller also added 46 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaden McGill paced the Tigers’ rushing attack by accumulating 73 yards over the course of the game, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Ellis’ most prolific target in the ballgame was Cj Evans, who caught six passes for 107 yards and one score. Karate Brenson got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in six balls for 65 yards.

Keandre Booker led the Tennessee State defensive effort, totaling one recovered fumble. Meonta Kimbrough added 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one forced fumble and Boogie Trotter had six tackles, 1.5 TFL, and one sack in the win.

Eddie George and the Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing one turnover while avoiding any giveaways.

Tennessee State’s defense held up against Southeast Missouri State’s offense, giving up 308 total yards.

How It Happened

Tennessee State grabbed a 7-0 lead over Southeast Missouri State after scoring the game’s first points on the first drive of the game. The Tigers then extended the lead to 21-0 with another score.

Tennessee State continued to build its advantage after Southeast Missouri State made it a 21-14 game, scoring again with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter to go up 28-14. Tennessee State didn’t score again in the game and Southeast Missouri State added seven more points to finish off the scoring.

Game Notes

» TSU outgained Southeast Missouri State 347-308, including a 115-75 advantage on the ground.

» TSU won the turnover battle 1-0 after recovering one fumble.

» The Tigers scored first with 9:34 left in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.

» TSU tallied 21 points in the first quarter, accounting for 75% of their total score.

» TSU converted 5 of 14 third downs while Southeast Missouri State was successful on 5 of 16.

» Sanders Ellis led the Tigers with eight tackles.

» TSU went 1-for-1 on fourth down, converting on 100 percent of attempts.

» TSU won the time of possession battle 31:43 to 28:17.

» TSU got off to a fantastic start in the contest, putting 21 unanswered points on the board before Southeast Missouri State could respond.

» Paxton DeLaurent led the Redhawks’ passing attack, completing 27 of his 46 attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

» Tristan Smith was Southeast Missouri State’s leading receiver with 70 yards.